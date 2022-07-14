ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittman named to preseason Watch List

By Taylor Jones
 2 days ago
Arkansas Football has become a program on the rise thanks to the efforts put in by head coach sam pittman.

The Razorbacks program is now on a solid foundation after a nine-win season in 2021. The recent success on the field has translated to the recruiting aspect of the game, as Arkansas is currently ranked No. 10 in the nation for the 2023 cycle.

As the program continues to grow, so does the national respect for Pittman.

The Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation, as well as Peach Bowl Inc., released their preseason watchlist for the 2022 season, and have included Pittman on the list.

The Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Award was established in 1976 to honor the Division I college football coach whose programs represent quality on and off the field. The Bobby Dodd Award honors the coach of a team who enjoys a successful season on the gridiron while stressing the importance of academic excellence and sense of duty to return something back to the community, as Coach Dodd did during his 22 seasons as the head football coach of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

Pittman is 12-11 in two seasons as Arkansas’ head football coach. Arkansas won nine games in the second season of the Pittman era, the most since Arkansas won 11 games during the 2011 season. The Razorbacks also won their first bowl game since the 2015 season, when they defeated Penn State in the Outback Bowl on New Year’s Day.

Sports
