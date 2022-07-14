ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: Manchester City Can Afford A Deal For PSG Star Neymar

By Elliot Thompson
City Transfer Room
City Transfer Room
 2 days ago

One of the world's most renowned football players Neymar has been linked with a move away from PSG this summer after the dramatic Kylian Mbappe contract extension which has effectively made the Frenchman director of football of the Parisian club.

Mbappe is not to keen on keeping the Brazilian at the club and PSG have been open to offers this summer however not many clubs have been reportedly linked with the most expensive footballer of all time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2flqu9_0gg5UepV00
Neymar in action at The Etihad IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

However now the Premier League Champions are reportedly back in for the forward according to Josh Wilson.

Manchester City have let go of two key attackers of the Pep Guardiola reign in Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus which also possibly could leave them short in the wing positions so a move could make sense.

Due to Sterling and Jesus leaving it also means, according to the report, that City can now afford Neymar's wages which would be a large amount.

Guardiola has always wanted Neymar but his wage demands have been too high and it never looked likely that PSG would sell.

Now that has all changed as due to being 30-years-old PSG are willing to cut their losses and only look for £50 million for the player they paid £198 million for in 2017.

It would still be a shock if this deal does happen however City do now have the financial capabilities to complete the transfer, which would rock the footballing world.

Comments / 0

Related
Chelsea Transfer Room

Report: Chelsea Decide Against The Signing Of Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo

As the saga surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo rumbles on, it seems Chelsea can be ruled out as a potential future suggestion for the forward, based on recent reports. Since Chelsea were first linked, it was made very clear that the choice would ultimately be Thomas Tuchel's to make regarding the club's potential pursuit of Ronaldo. If reports are to be believed, the German has decided that Chelsea should steer clear.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Jesus
Person
Neymar
Person
Gabriel Jesus
Person
Raheem Sterling
Yardbarker

Manchester United could make a move for Chelsea star this summer

Manchester United could make a move for Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech this summer, who could be allowed to leave the club. Ziyech has struggled to adapt to life in the Premier League since joining Chelsea, failing to nail down a regular spot in Thomas Tuchel’s team. The Moroccan forward...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester City#Kylian Mbappe#Frenchman#Parisian#Brazilian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Ronaldo uncertainties remain

Manchester United are still unsure if Cristiano Ronaldo will return to pre-season training. Confirmation that Chelsea are no longer interested in signing the 37-year-old has reduced his options away from Old Trafford. He has been offered an astonishing £275m to go and play in Saudi Arabia and is still mulling...
PREMIER LEAGUE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Barcelona, Bayern agree to Robert Lewandowski transfer

Barcelona have completed a drawn-out transfer saga, announcing “an agreement in principle” with Bayern Munich over a €50m move for Poland striker Robert Lewandowski. Lewandowski, 33, has been Barcelona’s top transfer target for months, and the striker declared that he was done at Bayern back in May. Barca manager Xavi acknowledged that talks about a transfer even before that, and though the move has dragged on—Bayern held out for a €50m transfer fee that Barcelona, amid ongoing financial difficulties, didn’t want to meet—it is done in time for Lewandowski to join the Spanish side’s preseason tour of the United States.
SOCCER
City Transfer Room

City Transfer Room

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
352K+
Views
ABOUT

City Transfer Room is a FanNation channel covering the Manchester City Football Club

 https://www.si.com/soccer/manchestercity

Comments / 0

Community Policy