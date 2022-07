Sri Lanka has been widely reported on this week as President Rajapaksa said he’d resign and then fled the country after protestors stormed government buildings two times this week demanding that those responsible for the island’s economic collapse resign. After being suspected to be in the Maldives after he and his wife were evacuated by a military jet, Rajapaksa boarded a 788 Saudi Arabian Airlines flight for Singapore. This flight was tracked by thousands, according to Flightradar24.com, and Singapore has clarified that it’s a private visit and the former president hasn’t sought or been granted asylum. Some have said that Rajapaksa would travel onward to Saudi Arabia.

WORLD ・ 2 DAYS AGO