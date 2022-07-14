ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phillipsburg, NJ

Phillipsburg Mayor: 'This is the most redevelopment we’ve had in over a hundred years'

By Priscilla Liguori
WFMZ-TV Online
 2 days ago

PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - Mayor Todd Tersigni says things are looking up in the town of Phillipsburg. He says the town is seeing the most redevelopment it's had in over a hundred years. A lot of the projects have been years in the making. It's all about transforming vacant buildings...

www.wfmz.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
LehighValleyLive.com

County picks wrong fight against warehousing with stance on Dixie Cup project | Turkeys & Trophies

We get the instinct to obstruct the development of new warehousing given their obscene proliferation in the Lehigh Valley in recent years. Their impact on the region’s quality of life is hard to overstate. But let’s be reasonable. There are still a few places in the Lehigh Valley where such development makes sense compared to the alternative. The abandoned Dixie Cup plant in Wilson Borough is one of those places. The factory cranked out its last paper cup almost 40 years ago. It’s perhaps one of the region’s biggest eyesores and few other properties rival it in terms of wasted urban space. Unfortunately, Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure is opposed to the county signing off on a tax break that would allow a developer to repurpose the factory for warehouse, storage and office space. McClure says he doesn’t want to invest county tax dollars into a project that will create more truck traffic and pollution. It’s telling that both the Wilson Area School District and Wilson Borough have signed off on the tax break. We’re glad McClure is taking a stand against warehousing, but there are far better fights to pick than this one. We’ve watched previous Dixie Cup redevelopment efforts fizzle over the years, and it’s clear that getting something done there requires some sort of public-private partnership. If McClure is unwilling to reconsider, the county council should propose its own ordinance for the tax break and enact it with a veto-proof majority.
WILSON, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Bethlehem planners approve 2 warehouses for Lehigh Valley Industrial Park

Bethlehem’s city planning commission on Thursday granted approvals for two warehouses in the city’s Lehigh Valley Industrial Park VII off Route 412. Commissioners recommended approving plans for a warehouse and distribution center at 1010 Harvard Ave and a warehouse and water bottle manufacturing facility at 2680 Commerce Center Boulevard. Neither plan received substantial revisions.
BETHLEHEM, PA
wrnjradio.com

Traffic shift scheduled for August 1 at Easton-Phillipsburg free bridge

Rehabilitation activities at the Northampton Street Toll-Supported Bridge are now scheduled to shift to the bridge’s downstream side on or about August 1, according to the Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission. The plan is to shift all vehicular traffic to the bridge’s upstream side at that time, with...
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Liberty Bell Church in Allentown gets historic marker

ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Liberty Bell’s hiding place in Allentown is being recognized statewide for its role in the American Revolution. It’s more than 2,000 spots to receive recognition by the state. The Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission unveiled a historical marker outside Zion’s Reformed United Church...
ALLENTOWN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Phillipsburg, NJ
Phillipsburg, NJ
Government
City
Trenton, NJ
City
Hope, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Reading drops Act 47 'financially distressed' status

READING, Pa. - Reading is ready to stand on its own. The city is officially exiting the state's budget oversight program after it was deemed to be in financial distress back in 2009. Leaders say a number of administrations, city council and city workers were involved in helping the city...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

City of Reading, former mayor hope for financially sound future after dropping 'financially distressed' status

READING, Pa. - Reading is officially exiting the state's budget oversight program after it was deemed to be in financial distress back in 2009. State, county and city officials say it's a new era for Reading, one that took a lot of hard work and difficult decisions to get to. It all began more than a decade ago with Reading facing a 15 million dollar budget gap.
READING, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Real Estate#Mayor#Real Estate Developments#Ingersoll
WFMZ-TV Online

Bethlehem Planning Commission OKs land development plans for warehouse, manufacturing facility

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Bethlehem Planning Commission approved two land development plans Thursday, with no substantial revisions. Andrew Bohl, project engineer with Hanover Engineering Associates, Inc. in Bethlehem, represented both of the applicants. One project involves the construction of a 53,700 square-foot warehouse and distribution facility on a 5.73-acre...
BETHLEHEM, PA
NJ.com

To assure the integrity of our elections, New Jersey must mandate the use of paper ballots | Opinion

In 2019, one year prior to the most critical election in our nation’s history, I called on my colleagues in Essex County government to take the necessary steps to protect and secure the integrity of our elections and election results. In my role at the time as president of the Essex County Board of Commissioners, I began working alongside SOMA Action’s Voting Rights Committee, the Rutgers Law School International Human Rights Clinic, as well as community leaders and activists, who were concerned about the vulnerability of electronic paperless voting machines to tampering and interference by outside agencies.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
wlvr.org

Easton City Council resolves to protect women’s rights

Easton City Council voted unanimously Wednesday to approve a resolution in support of abortion access. The resolution, introduced by Councilwoman Taiba Sultana at the meeting, denounced the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade. Sultana said it also calls upon local and state representatives to support women’s rights.
EASTON, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Stockton Inn has been sold — again

News has reached the Herald that an agreement of sale has been signed for the Stockton Inn, vacant since 2017, and the subject of an active recent history. The agreement of sale was reportedly signed by Steven Grabowski and Cheryl Olsten. “The inn has four dining rooms with 80 seats,...
STOCKTON, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Real Estate
WFMZ-TV Online

Emmaus pizza restaurant changing names, operating family

EMMAUS, Pa. - A popular pizza shop in Emmaus will soon change its name and will be run by a different family. Joe's Pizza II will close July 17 and starting July 20, customers can order from Bella Pizza II, the owner tells 69 News. The restaurant located at 578...
EMMAUS, PA
New Jersey 101.5

Eww. Worms in Trenton, NJ, drinking water?

Are there worms in the water being delivered to homes by the Trenton Water Works?. Testing is underway after a resident found small inchworms in his home's water filter. They are likely midge larvae, which are coming from the open reservoir used by Trenton Water Works to get its water. The reservoir is open, which allows green algae to grow. Midge larva like to feed on the algae.
TRENTON, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy