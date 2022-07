Through the end of September the Vermont Department of Public Service and the Agency of Transportation will be conducting drive tests on more than 6,500 miles of state roads to determine the actual level of mobile wireless coverage. The state is also asking state residents to help gather data along private roads and areas such as public parks and gathering places. Department of Public Service Director of Telecommunications and Connectivity Clay Purvis led a smaller scale drive test four years ago and is coordinating this effort. He tells WAMC North Country Bureau Chief Pat Bradley there are variable levels of service especially in rural areas of the state, and the tests determine the accuracy of current coverage maps.

VERMONT STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO