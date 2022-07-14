ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Drought conditions getting worse with lack of rain

By Kyle Mounce
wrtv.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's no secret that we've been running low on rainfall. All you have to do is look at many of the lawns across central Indiana, and you see the toll the dry conditions are taking. Indianapolis has only picked...

www.wrtv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox 59

Much-needed rain on the way for Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Happy Saturday! Most of the day was dry with hot and humid conditions. Sunday will feature more showers and cooler temperatures before the heat and dry conditions return for much of this week. Saturday night shower chances. Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the lower 70s with...
INDIANA STATE
WCPO

Tri-State under a Flood Watch as heavy rain continues

FLOOD WATCH for the entire Tri-State until 8 a.m. Monday. Some areas can expect to see 1-2 inches of rain which could cause flooding. It is possible for other areas to see higher amounts. FLOOD ADVISORY for portions of Dearborn, Ohio, Ripley, & Switzerland counties until 11:45 a.m. 1-2 inches...
RIPLEY, OH
cbs4indy.com

Stormy weekend in Indiana before a hot week ahead

INDIANAPOLIS – Showers and thunderstorms are hitting Indiana this weekend. This is much needed rainfall coming up amid drought conditions across the state. Timing out Saturday chances for showers and a few storms. Rain kicks off in the overnight hours late Friday night into early Saturday morning. Storms are...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
State
Illinois State
State
Indiana State
cbs4indy.com

Nearly half of Indiana in a moderate drought

INDIANAPOLIS – It’s been an abnormally dry summer for Indiana. We’re now at the half way point through meteorological summer. Let’s check in on our drought status so far!. Moderate drought for nearly half of Indiana. 79% of Hoosier territory is abnormally dry. That’s at least...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WFYI

DigIndy Tunnel System reaches another milestone

The White River and Lower Pogues Run tunnels in the DigIndy project opened this week. Citizens Energy Group spokesperson Laura O’Brien said more than half of the DigIndy Tunnel System is now operating. “Now we have a total of four of the system’s six tunnels online and in operation,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
99.5 WKDQ

This Mysterious Indiana Hill Pull Objects Uphill

A road in Indiana has a very strange hill that defies gravity. You've got to see this to believe it. We have all driven on hilly roads before. You know that if you were to stop your car going uphill on a road and put it in neutral, the vehicle would roll backward, downhill, due to gravity. I think it's safe to assume that concept makes sense to everyone. It's gravity 101, and common sense. However, one road in Indiana defies that logic.
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drought
Travel Maven

The Least Visited State Park in Indiana is also the most Peaceful

The Trine State Recreation Area is home to winding trails, rolling hills, lakes, and meadows filled with wildflowers. It is also one of the least visited state park in Indiana. Attracting just a few thousand visitors annually, Trine State pales in comparison to other state parks like the Grand Canyon which attracts upwards of a million visitors per year. While most state parks in Indiana attract much less than a million, almost all of them attract more visitors than Trine State. Keep reading to find out why you should visit this seriously underrated park.
INDIANA STATE
Inside Indiana Business

Indiana ponders electric vehicle charger networks

State officials and private partners have laid out first steps for creating a statewide network of reliable electric vehicle chargers using federal funding. It is part of a nationwide push to add at least 50,000 chargers for electric vehicles. Indiana will receive almost $100 million in federal funding with an...
INDIANA STATE
travelmag.com

20 Unique Places to Visit in Indiana

From its abundance of natural wonders to its glut of cultural and entertainment venues, Indiana is brimming with amazing opportunities for fun and adventure. Affectionately known as the “Hoosier State”, the midwestern US state, located close to the Great Lakes region, is a little off the radar of the majority of travellers. But this is very much a place that hides its light under a bushel. Indeed, venture beyond its bustling capital of Indianapolis and you’ll quickly discover an abundance of incredible sights, landmarks and attractions that beckon you to explore further. We’ve picked out 20 of the most unique you’ll find anywhere across Indiana.
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Wave 3

Indiana doctors express dangers and signs of ectopic pregnancies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Indiana doctors say ectopic pregnancies could be deadly for pregnant Hoosiers if lawmakers ban abortions. “If the treatment for ectopic pregnancies is disallowed, that would be deadly to women in Indiana,” Dr. Emily Volk, CMO of Baptist Health Floyd said. Ectopic pregnancies happen when a...
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Indiana reports 9,077 new COVID-19 cases, 26 deaths in previous week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indiana Department of Health on Thursday released new COVID-19 data. The data, collected through Tuesday, was delayed from Wednesday after a technical problem with the department’s coronavirus dashboards. The state’s tallies — shown in the timeframes of the previous week, previous month, previous year,...
INDIANA STATE
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Many Hoosiers have a second fridge — but it's not the best for your wallet or the environment

Hoosiers are more likely to have a second refrigerator than people in most other states. Having multiple fridges can drive up your electric bills and pollute the environment. Recent data from the Energy Information Administration shows 40 percent of Hoosiers surveyed had two or more refrigerators. Only four states ranked higher in the percentage of households with multiple fridges — Idaho, Iowa, North Dakota and South Dakota.
INDIANA STATE
WIBC.com

10-4 Good Buddy! Top Truck Stops In Central Indiana

Trucking is responsible for most of the overland freight movement in the United States, with the market being worth $732.3 billion. The U.S. employs an estimated 8.9 million people in trucking-related jobs; nearly 3.5 million are truck drivers. Driving large tractor-trailers or delivery trucks is one of the largest occupations in the United States. The forecast for the trucking industry by the American Trucking Association predicts freight tonnage in the U.S. to grow 24%.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WRTV

Indianapolis ice cream shop named Indiana's best by Yelp

INDIANAPOLIS — July 17 is National Ice Cream Day, and the Hoosier state is full of local ice cream shops. To celebrate the occasion, Yelp released its list of the best ice cream in every U.S. state and Canadian province for 2022. TeeJay's Sweet Tooth, located near 86th Street...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Cyclists want bridge built over dangerous intersection

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Bicycle Garage Indy is launching a citizens’ study to encourage the city to build a pedestrian bridge over East 86th Street and the Monon trail. Those who participate are asked to record video of any negative experiences at the intersection. “I was there on Wednesday...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy