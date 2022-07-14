ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Popular Houston DJ dies after falling from high-rise building in downtown

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDJ D Baby was well known in the Houston community and...

Comments / 61

deethatloulady
2d ago

Some of y'all have no respect. Yes slcohol was invloved but she wasn't driving. She was a beautiful soul. She was building her brand not only as a dj but a successful entrepreneur it hurts to see another one gone so soon rest in paradise DBABY love you!!!

Reply(1)
15
Chat Crib
2d ago

Drinking at 5 am and standing on a 13th floor balcony furniture don't usually go together... terrible idea!😤

Reply
24
Debbie Mixon
2d ago

Rest in Peace. comfort to your family and friends. May something good please come out of this tragedy. 🙏

Reply
12
