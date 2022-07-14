Major crash on I-575 north halts rush hour traffic

CATOOSA COUNTY, Ga. — Two people are dead and three kids were injured after a crash involving a tractor-trailer in Catoosa County Friday afternoon. According to Georgia State Patrol, the crash happened at 3:17 p.m. at the intersection of Battlefield Parkway and Three Notch Road. The 47-year-old driver of a Freightliner Cascadia tractor-trailer was driving west on Battlefield Parkway toward Three Notch Road. A Chrysler Pacifica was driving south on Three Noth Road, attempting to make a left turn onto Battlefield Parkway. GSP said both the tractor-trailer and the Chrysler entered the intersection. The tractor-trailer then ran a red light and that's when the driver struck the left side of the Chrysler, GSP said.

CATOOSA COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO