ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holly Springs, GA

Major crash on I-575 north halts rush hour traffic

By Miles Montgomery
CBS 46
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOLLY SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46) - A crash on I-575 northbound by the Sixes Road exit has halted rush...

www.cbs46.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 46

Motorcyclist dies after crash on Buford Connector near Peachtree Road

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after police officials confirm a single-vehicle crash on the Buford Connector near Peachtree Road claimed the life of a motorcyclist in Atlanta on Saturday afternoon, police officials confirmed to CBS46 News. The Atlanta Police Department Accident Investigations Unit was contacted and will...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

2 dead, 3 kids hurt after crash involving tractor-trailer in Catoosa County, GSP says

CATOOSA COUNTY, Ga. — Two people are dead and three kids were injured after a crash involving a tractor-trailer in Catoosa County Friday afternoon. According to Georgia State Patrol, the crash happened at 3:17 p.m. at the intersection of Battlefield Parkway and Three Notch Road. The 47-year-old driver of a Freightliner Cascadia tractor-trailer was driving west on Battlefield Parkway toward Three Notch Road. A Chrysler Pacifica was driving south on Three Noth Road, attempting to make a left turn onto Battlefield Parkway. GSP said both the tractor-trailer and the Chrysler entered the intersection. The tractor-trailer then ran a red light and that's when the driver struck the left side of the Chrysler, GSP said.
CATOOSA COUNTY, GA
Nationwide Report

2 adults dead, 3 children injured in Catoosa County crash; Joseph Chislom faces multiple charges (Catoosa County, GA)

2 adults dead, 3 children injured in Catoosa County crash; Joseph Chislom faces multiple charges (Catoosa County, GA)Nationwide Report. Two adults lost their lives and three children were injured after a T-bone crash Friday afternoon in Catoosa County while authorities arrested and charged 47-year-old Joseph Chislom of Atlanta in connection with the accident. As per the initial information, the fatal car accident took place on Three Notch Road near Battlefield Parkway in the 3 p.m. hour [...]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Cherokee County, GA
Cherokee County, GA
Traffic
City
Holly Springs, GA
Local
Georgia Traffic
WXIA 11 Alive

I-575 North shut in Cherokee County due to wreck

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A wreck has closed all lanes on I-575 North in Cherokee County on Thursday evening. The wreck happened just south of Sixes Road near the Wellstar Cherokee Health Park. Traffic was being diverted off the interstate at the exit there. Traffic further back is being diverted at Ridgewalk Parkway.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rush Hour#Traffic Accident#I 575
Monroe Local News

Update: Hwy 81 opened just after 10 a.m. Thursday follow fatal car crash

WALTON COUNTY – (July 14, 2022) – Georgia Department of Transportation has announced that SR 81 will be closed temporarily at milepost 16 due to a fatal car crash. The coroner is on route. Georgia State Patrol is working the incident. No other details are available at this time.
Nationwide Report

22-year-old Lauren Scott dead after a solo-vehicle crash in McDonough (McDonough, GA)

22-year-old Lauren Scott dead after a solo-vehicle crash in McDonough (McDonough, GA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 22-year-old Lauren Scott, from Locust Grove, as the victim who was killed following a single-vehicle accident that also injured another person on July 9 in McDonough. The fatal car crash took place just after midnight on Ga. Highway 20 east of Elliott Road [...]
MCDONOUGH, GA
CBS 46

Police identify 57-year-old Canton woman killed in I-575 crash Thursday

HOLLY SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46) - Authorities have identified the 57-year-old Canton woman killed in a crash on I-575 northbound in Holly Springs Thursday, officials confirmed to CBS46 News. Authorities responded to I-575 northbound by the Sixes Road exit around 4:30 p.m. Thursday for reports of a crash. Police say Tessa...
CANTON, GA
WDEF

One dead, five injured in Catoosa County car crash

CATOOSA COUNTY, Georgia (WDEF) — A head-on collision between two cars turned fatal Thursday afternoon in Catoosa County. GSP reports that at 3:15 p.m., Troopers responded to a crash at 1875 Holcomb Road. Severe damage can be seen here to both vehicles, but particularly to that silver Mustang, which...
CATOOSA COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
The Georgia Sun

31-year-old Georgia man killed in motorcycle crash

A 31-year-old Cumming man was killed Thursday night when his motorcycle was hit by a pickup truck on Canton Highway. On July 14, just before 10 p.m., the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office and Fire Department responded to the area of Canton Highway at the entrance to Green’s Corners Shopping Plaza regarding a crash involving a pickup truck and a motorcycle.
CUMMING, GA
accesswdun.com

Truck driver loses control, strikes tree and home in Skylake

No one was injured when a truck driver lost control of his vehicle and ran off the road striking a tree and a house on Wednesday in northern White County. Sgt. Michael Best of Georgia State Patrol Post 6 in Gainesville said the accident occurred just after 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at 397 Woodbrier Road north of Deerpath Drive in the Skylake Subdivision.
WHITE COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Victim killed in I-575 crash identified

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Holly Springs on Friday identified the victim killed in a crash that shut down the northbound lanes of I-575 for a prolonged period the day before. The Holly Springs Police Department said 57-year-old Tessa Bowers of Canton was taken from the scene to...
HOLLY SPRINGS, GA
Monroe Local News

Update: Loganville woman, 48, dies in head-on crash on Hwy 81 Thursday morning

Georgia State Patrol reports that a 48-year-old woman died in the crash Thursday morning on Highway 81 in the Loganville area of Walton County. SFC J.M. “Buck” Buchanan, Post Commander of GSP Post 46 reported that Shawnette Dews, 48, of Loganville was pronounced deceased at the scene. Her next of kin have been notified. Charges are pending in this case.
LOGANVILLE, GA
CBS 46

Man shot in Hall County standoff after dousing himself, hostage with gasoline

HALL COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia authorities are investigating a shooting that sent a Gainesville man to the hospital early Saturday morning. According to a news release, a call came in about a domestic situation at a home on Lakeview Lane just after 12:30 a.m., according to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.

Comments / 0

Community Policy