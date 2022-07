ST PAUL, Minn. — Thousands of abortion rights supporters and advocates marched from St. Paul College — with signs in hand — until reaching the capitol grounds Sunday. "We are glad that abortion remains legal in Minnesota and we must fight for those who are marginalized, those who don't have access to abortion legal or not, working class black and brown people, queer folks, trans and non-binary," said Abena Abraham, campaign director with UnRestrict Minnesota.

