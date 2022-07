Salt Lake Community College students working on-campus jobs recently had their pay increased to $14 per hour, just under double the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour. “We know if [students] work on campus – and can stay on campus and can network that way – they’re much more successful, much more likely to compete,” President Deneece Huftalin said during a meeting with the Utah Board of Higher Education in March.

SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT ・ 16 HOURS AGO