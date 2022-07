TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new store is bringing the vintage to Topeka’s NOTO Arts District. Decades Garage cut the ribbon today on its new storefront at 837 North Kansas Ave. Owners Trish and Darrick Tripe say they come from a line of antique sellers and felt their vintage collection would go hand-in-hand with the artists in the area. Mostly, their excited to be part of the community up North.

TOPEKA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO