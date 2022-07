CASPER, Wyo. — Paradise Valley Pool in Casper is closed indefinitely due to a broken pump impeller, the City of Casper announced Friday. The pool is closed until at least Friday, July 22 and could remain closed the rest of the summer, according to the city. The pump impeller is needed to push water through the pool’s filtration system. Staff have ordered a replacement but it is backordered 16 weeks but Recreation Supervisor Edwin Luers is trying to find other options.

