How Ivana Trump’s ‘First Wives Club’ cameo turned her into an icon for spurned brides

Ivana Trump became an icon in her own right when she turned her high-profile divorce from Donald Trump into silver screen brilliance — with a memorable cameo in the 1996 film “The First Wives Club.”

The late wife of the former president appeared as herself in the movie and offered advice to a trio of divorcées that were seeking revenge on their ex-husbands, who had left them for younger women.

“Ladies you have to be strong and independent,” she told the characters portrayed by A-listers Bette Midler, Goldie Hawn and Diane Keaton.

“And remember: don’t get mad, get everything!”

Ivana’s appearance came four years after her contentious divorce, which was frequent front-page fodder for tabloids, including The Post.

The skier-turned-businesswoman then went on to write a series of books about divorce that included titles such as “Best is Yet to Come: Coping with Divorce and Enjoying Life,” in addition to her lines of fashion and cosmetic products.

Ivana Trump died Thursday at 73 years old.

The Post reported on the infamous split on February 12, 1990.

Ivana was married to Austrian Alfred Winklmayr years before tying the knot with Donald, and went on to wed two more times after their divorce — to Italian businessman Riccardo Mazzucchelli and Italian actor Rossano Rubicondi.

All three of those unions lasted two years or less.

She was married to Trump for 15 years, with the pair becoming a 1980s publicity power couple and fixtures on the Manhattan social scene. She was Donald’s first wife and the mother of his first three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric Trump.

