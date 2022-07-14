Reaching out to an old friend can be good for you 00:51

If you haven't reached out to an old friend in a long time, a new study finds doing so could boost your mental health - and theirs.

Many of us lead busy lives and easily lose touch with good friends, family and colleagues, but this new study suggests reaching out can be good for the soul.

Researchers at the University of Pittsburgh analyzed data on almost 6,000 participants who were asked when they last texted, emailed or called a person they had lost touch with just to check in or to think of a time when someone reached out to them. They found that those who did the reaching out underestimated how much their surprise gesture meant to the person on the receiving end.

It feels good to be remembered and not forgotten. And after the past two years, more Americans are dealing with mental health struggles and feelings of loneliness and isolation, so this is the perfect time to place a call or send an email or text to an old friend just to say "hi" and reconnect.