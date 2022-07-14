ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Liverpool Extend Standard Chartered Partnership To 2027

By Owen Cummings
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 2 days ago

Liverpool football club have officially announced that they have extended their relationship with sponsors Standard Charted until 2027.

The five-year deal will take the international banking service to seventeen seasons at the club, with its first coming in July 2010.

This agreement also includes sponsorship of LFC Women, as they return to the top-flight league.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01dQ5g_0gg5N1Me00
IMAGO / Sportimage

Jurgen Klopp featured in a video, whilst on tour in Singapore, on The Reds social media announcing the news on Thursday morning.

Scroll to Continue

The new deal is reportedly worth more than £50 million a year. The existing one before is believed to have been £40 million a year, although the details are confidential. Therefore, it would be a £10 million a year increase.

Standard Chartered have been on a real ride with Liverpool from the initial lows of 2010 to the title-winning team of today. And that journey will definitely continue, for at least another half-decade.

According to reports, the club took careful attention to all their options before signing the deal - even considering a deal with a Bitcoin firm. However, now all speculation can be put to rest.

There have been twelve Liverpool strips featuring the sponsors so far. Which has been your favourite?

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah show flickerings of understanding in win over Crystal Palace

Darwin Nunez’s first pre-season tour with Liverpool has brought him more blisters than goals. A second half-hour outing was equally unproductive for him, even as his team rebounded from the 4-0 defeat to Manchester United by beating Crystal Palace 2-0, but it nevertheless offered a glimpse of why the £64 million forward has been signed and an indication of Jurgen Klopp’s attempts to integrate him.Jordan Henderson and Mohamed Salah, who started and finished with the captain’s armband respectively, got the goals in Singapore. While Klopp used 31 players, after deploying 32 against United – this time, there were two more...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roberto Firmino
Person
Jurgen Klopp
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Standard Chartered#Liverpool Football Club#Standard Charted#Lfc Women#Reds
LFCTransferRoom

Liverpool Fans Have Their Say On The Perfect Starting Midfield Trio

4th/ 15.2% - Naby Keita. The Former Leipzig man has come bottom of the vote, Naby has struggled to maintain fitness and avoid injuries as well as coming in and out of form during his time at Liverpool so far. A man who divides opinion amongst Kopites, his miss in the UEFA Champions League final is still the last memory in the heads of many Liverpool supporters.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

De Bruyne 'last man standing'

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites. Kevin de Bruyne has pointed back to the days of the Manchester City team with the likes of David Silva, Wilfried Bony and more. The Belgian midfielder is most certainly the last man standing as he continues to shine...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Sports
LFCTransferRoom

Is Borrusia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham the Successor of Thiago at Liverpool?

Many would say Jude Bellingham is tipped to be the long-term successor to Jordan Henderson. But what if the stats show he is a left-sided central midfielder all along?. The name on many Liverpool fans lips at the moment is one Jude Bellingham, the highly sought-after England International who has been learning his trade with Borussia Dortmund in the German Bundesliga since his reported £25 million pound move in July 2020.
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

LFCTransferRoom

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
443K+
Views
ABOUT

LFCTransferRoom is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Liverpool Football

 https://www.si.com/soccer/liverpool

Comments / 0

Community Policy