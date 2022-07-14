ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Hundreds become United States citizens at Faneuil Hall ceremony

By Brandon Truitt
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SZfV2_0gg5Myx700

"A new chapter": Hundreds become United States citizens at Faneuil Hall ceremony 01:54

BOSTON - Hundreds of immigrants gathered in historic Faneuil Hall for their naturalization ceremony to officially become United States citizens.

On Thursday, 350 people finalized their candidacy for citizenship with family and friends by their side.

Juliana Burke moved to the area from Brazil in 2014 and had been working toward citizenship ever since.

"I am feeling very happy. It has been a very emotional day. Oh my god I am going to cry," said Burke. "(It's been) a couple of years of paperwork, leaving family behind and finding a new home in a new place."

Jude Mofor was recognized during the ceremony for his service in the US Army Reserves, even before he was a citizen.

Mofor moved to the Unites States from Cameroon and said he had always wanted to live in a place where he could serve in their military.

"It has also been a dream since childhood to serve in the Army, to serve in the military, and come into a country that offers me the opportunity to do that service for them," said Mofor.

For many, the process has taken years. The paperwork, tests, and interviews to be completed can be complex to navigate. Those at Faneuil Hall said the work was worth it.

"It's a new chapter in my life," said Taous Boughari. "I am so happy to be in the U.S., the country with freedom of speech and a lot of opportunities."

Comments / 10

Kelly Plandel
2d ago

Congratulations on becoming an American and doing it the way. Welcome. I have a friend that worked for me on jobs for a number of years and finally got his citizenship and if you're as proud to be an American as he is you will be a huge asset.

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
travelnoire.com

The U.S. No Longer Honors Expired Passports, As Of July 1st

As of July 1st, the State Department is no longer honoring expired U.S. passports. Previously, expired U.S. passports were accepted as a result of delays in processing due to the pandemic. According to the State Department’s website, travelers will not “be permitted to use your expired U.S. passport to return...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
Boston, MA
Government
City
Boston, MA
Indy100

This map shows what would happen to you if a nuclear bomb was dropped where you live

We live in what seems like an ever increasingly hostile world.The conflict in Ukraine has been a stark wake-up call for many people that huge superpowers like Russia have the capabilities to launch an attack on their neighbouring nations and have shown indications that they aren't willing to stop there.Just last week, Vladimir Putin's ally Andrey Gurulyov said on Russian state TV that if they wanted to trigger World War III they would first drop the bombs on London.Gurulyov, a member of the pro-Putin United Russia party said: "We’ll destroy the entire group of the enemy’s space satellites during the...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United States#Unites States#Faneuil Hall#Freedom Of Speech#The Us Army Reserves
Black Enterprise

Attorney Ben Crump Wins Historic Ruling: Black Woman Can Sue Harvard University For Displaying Photos of Enslaved Ancestors

Internationally renowned civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump earned a historic decision this week on behalf of Tamara Lanier, the direct descendant of a slave, Congo “Papa” Renty, in the Massachusetts Supreme Court to uphold a lawsuit against Harvard University. Crump called it a historic victory for Black Americans.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Army
Fox News

Norman Rockwell paintings removed from White House, replaced with Biden photos: report

Four Norman Rockwell works featured in the White House have been taken down and replaced with photos of President Joe Biden, according to Politico. Politico first reported the paintings were taken down on Tuesday, writing two individuals familiar with the matter said members of the Rockwell family had requested the art be returned to them. Their request was granted last year. A person familiar with the matter said the paintings had been replaced with "several jumbo photos of Biden."
POTUS
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
64K+
Followers
25K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy