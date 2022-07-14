NH company helps James Webb telescope send space images to Earth 00:41

CHARLESTOWN, N.H. - A small New England company has played a big role in bringing stunning space images down to Earth.

Optical Solutions in Charlestown, New Hampshire, has about 30 lenses near the infrared camera aboard the James Webb space telescope .

"I take great pride in it. I mean, it's like I actually cried. I mean you see them; it's like just because I know the images are coming through our lenses," said Brad Piccirillo, of Optical Solutions.

The 26-year-old company has worked on a variety of space-related projects before the telescope, but the owner said this work will be tough to beat.