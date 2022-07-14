ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlestown, NH

NH company helps James Webb telescope send space images to Earth

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0prWtl_0gg5Mx4O00

NH company helps James Webb telescope send space images to Earth 00:41

CHARLESTOWN, N.H. - A small New England company has played a big role in bringing stunning space images down to Earth.

Optical Solutions in Charlestown, New Hampshire, has about 30 lenses near the infrared camera aboard the James Webb space telescope .

"I take great pride in it. I mean, it's like I actually cried. I mean you see them; it's like just because I know the images are coming through our lenses," said Brad Piccirillo, of Optical Solutions.

The 26-year-old company has worked on a variety of space-related projects before the telescope, but the owner said this work will be tough to beat.

Comments / 0

Related
Seacoast Current

New Hampshire Company Makes History With Its Role in NASA’s Stunning First-Ever Deep Space Galaxy Photos

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Standing O and kudos to this well-deserved shout-out!. In case you haven't heard, a New Hampshire company deserves tons of praise for the historic photos released...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlestown, NH
State
New Hampshire State
Q97.9

These 10 New Hampshire Restaurants Are Totally Underrated

I certainly have nothing against big chain restaurants! Often times they have bigger kitchens and are better able to accommodate folks with dietary restrictions, which is really important these days. Just look at the 110 Grill. They basically give each patron an allergy test before you are seated! It's excellent!
RESTAURANTS
laconiadailysun.com

An idyllic lifestyle — Island living on Lake Winnipesaukee

I've recently updated everyone on the real estate activity for residential, commercial, and waterfront homes here in the Lakes Region. I guess I skipped a beat… just a little offshore of Lake Winnipesaukee's 72 square miles of water area is 258 unique islands. Six of the islands are connected to the mainland by bridges, including Governors Island, Lon Island, Black Cat Island, Christmas Island, Oak Island, and Worcester Island. The reaming 252 come in all shapes and sizes.
REAL ESTATE
laconiadailysun.com

A life in crystal: Pepi Herrmann retires

GILFORD — It’s a pedestrian thing, glass. Chances are, those reading this article have at least one piece of glass within arm’s reach. In the right hands, though, it can transform into something sparkling, brilliant and unlike anything else. For 48 years, that transformation was happening in...
GILFORD, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth#Webb Telescope
WMUR.com

Who makes the best fried seafood in New Hampshire?

Each week, we look for the best that New Hampshire has to offer in our Viewers' Choice feature. This week, we're looking forward to some nice walks along the beach and maybe grabbing a bite of some tasty seafood. And what's better than seafood but fried seafood? Fried clams, fried shrimp, calamari -- so tasty.
FOOD & DRINKS
KOAT 7

Dangerous blue-green algae found in New Mexico lakes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Blue-green algae have been found in a few lakes in New Mexico, like Cochiti and Abiquiu. Not all blue-green algae are toxic, but experts say when in doubt, stay out. It often looks like bright green or blue spilled paint and it is usually found in...
WILDLIFE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
WMUR.com

Viewers' Choice 2022: Best poutine in New Hampshire

Our viewers let us know where to find the best poutine in New Hampshire. Red Beard's Kitchen was the champion of the 2021 NH PoutineFest with its fried chicken poutine. Viewers love the poutine at New England's Tap House Grille, with many reviewers saying they love the savory, rich gravy.
MANCHESTER, NH
Boston

New England has one of the top 5 hotels in the world, according to Travel + Leisure

It's located in New Hampshire's Lakes Region. A Granite State hotel originally built in 1813 was just named among the top five hotels in the world by Travel + Leisure. Travel + Leisure revealed the results of its 2022 world’s best awards on Tuesday and named Pickering House Inn in Wolfeboro, N.H., the No. 4 hotel in the world (up from No. 34 last year). Twin Farms in Barnard, Vermont, ranked No. 73 on the top 100 list.
BOSTON, MA
FUN 107

SouthCoast and Cape Cod Skies May Be Impacted By Operation Viking

If you see an increased number of military airplanes in the skies over the SouthCoast and Cape Cod for the next couple of weeks, there’s no need to panic. From now until July 31, Operation Viking is taking place at Joint Base Cape Cod. Operation Viking is, according to a release, the only joint task force exercise in the continental United States. It is being conducted by the 360th Civil Affairs Brigade.
MILITARY
97.5 WOKQ

Top Mispronounced Towns That Show You Are Not From New Hampshire

Being from New Hampshire or having lived in the Granite State for an extended period of time is like being a member of a very exclusive club. It's a club where you choose to freeze your nether regions off for six months out of the year, and also pronounce some words funny! But the members of this club are a tight-knit group, and we have each other's backs. We can make obscure references about landmarks, restaurants, and TV commercials that only WE understand. And who doesn't love being in on an inside joke?
POLITICS
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
64K+
Followers
25K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy