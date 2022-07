Pro-white flyers show up in Danvers 00:28

DANVERS - A white supremacist group is spreading more hateful flyers in Massachusetts.

Danvers Police say the National Social Club, which describes itself as being "pro-white" is leaving the materials at homes. Earlier this month, the same group left flyers in Ipswich and Hamilton .

The flyers encourage men of European descent to join.

Anyone with information about where the flyers came from should contact the Danvers Police Department.

