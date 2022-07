HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. — Briana Bradshaw is frustrated her trash hasn’t been collected since Friday, June 24, 2022. She isn’t the only Hardin County resident whose trash bins are overflowing. When Spectrum News 1 visited the area on Tues., July 12, her neighbors also said their trash hasn’t been collected and neighborhoods less than two miles away from Bradshaw’s house, in nearby Radcliff, Ky. are also still waiting on the garbage truck to empty their bins.

