ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan, TX

Making playoffs provides momentum for 2022 Rangers

By Morgan Weaver
KBTX.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Rudder Rangers are coming off their first trip to the playoffs in program history. Now, the team is ready to run it back. “We are really excited. We thought last year making it to the playoffs for the first time was kind of the goal, that...

www.kbtx.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Texas Monthly

After Serving the Oil Fields, This Barbecue Joint Starts Anew in the Hill Country

Junior Urias introduced the modern style of Texas barbecue to Midland when he opened Up in Smoke BBQ in 2018. That location, a victim of the COVID-related oil and gas industry bust, shuttered in late 2020. Urias did it again in the Hill Country town of Early, just north of Brownwood, where he and his wife Jennifer resurrected Up in Smoke BBQ. In a town known for the seventy-six year old Underwood’s Cafeteria and Bar-B-Q and its unique barbecue beef steak, Urias is producing sliced brisket and sausage better than he had in Midland at the new brick-and-mortar that opened five months ago. This one comes with a retail meat market too.
MIDLAND, TX
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

See Why Goats Are Being Hired In This Texas Town

Property owners across Texas are finding unusual, cheap, and more eco-friendly ways of getting rid of un wanted weeds. The answer? Goats. NBC DFW reported that the the company with a herd of goats for hire is called Goats on the Go Weatherford. Owner Greg Kalldin said, "Who doesn't want some goats to wake up to every once in a while?"
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Sports
Bryan, TX
Sports
Bryan, TX
Football
Local
Texas Football
City
Bryan, TX
City
Marshall, TX
koxe.com

Home on Belmeade Street Heavily Damaged in Tuesday Fire

Brownwood Fire investigators believe an air conditioner overloaded an electrical outlet causing a house fire Tuesday evening at 2005 Belmeade Street in south Brownwood. According to Brownwood Fire Chief Eric Hicks, firefighters responded to the scene at 6:33 pm Tuesday to find flames. The two residents were not home at the time but arrived later. Damage done to the residence on Belmeade is estimated at $95,000. The Red Cross was called to assist the residents. There were no injuries but a pet cat perished in the fire, Hicks said, adding that there was a similar fire over the weekend.
BROWNWOOD, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Brown, Coleman by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 13:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-14 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Brown; Coleman The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Brown County in west central Texas Northeastern Coleman County in west central Texas * Until 200 PM CDT. * At 116 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Echo, or near Burkett, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Coleman around 200 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Echo and Us-283 Near The Coleman-Callahan County Line. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BROWN COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy