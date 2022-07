A 13-year-old girl has made history as the youngest Black person in the country to be accepted to a medical school. Alena Analeigh Wicker was only 12 years old when she graduated high school last year, and now she can add this stellar accomplishment to her resume. The young prodigy will be attending the University of Alabama at Birmingham Heersink School of Medicine with half of her undergrad done within a year at Arizona State University and Oakwood University.

