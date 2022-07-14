Thursday morning First to Know Tropics Check (07/14/22)

Clouds will be variable this morning, giving us a chance to see the sunshine before the afternoon. Pop up showers are expected in the afternoon, into the evening. We will expect conditions to be similar to yesterday, with some spots experiencing locally heavy downpours, but not expecting damaging wind gusts. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s, with lows in the low to mid 70s. As that dry air starts to move from our north, south Georgia will start decrease in rain chances as this Saturday evening progresses into Sunday. Big Bend will still have a slightly higher chance in rain, but as we progress through the week, overall our rain chances will start to gradually diminish, helping our highs to reach back up to the mid 90s.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO