ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Thursday morning First to Know Tropics Check (07/14/22)

By Alexa Trischler
wtxl.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Atlantic Basin is expected to remain quiet over the next 5 days. Additionally, the northern Gulf disturbance is no longer showing...

www.wtxl.com

Comments / 0

Related
wtxl.com

Saturday morning First To Know forecast (07/16/2022)

Clouds will be variable this morning, giving us a chance to see the sunshine before the afternoon. Pop up showers are expected in the afternoon, into the evening. We will expect conditions to be similar to yesterday, with some spots experiencing locally heavy downpours, but not expecting damaging wind gusts. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s, with lows in the low to mid 70s. As that dry air starts to move from our north, south Georgia will start decrease in rain chances as this Saturday evening progresses into Sunday. Big Bend will still have a slightly higher chance in rain, but as we progress through the week, overall our rain chances will start to gradually diminish, helping our highs to reach back up to the mid 90s.
GEORGIA STATE
wtxl.com

Florida Department of Transportation releases Big Bend traffic advisory for week of July 17

CHIPLEY, Fla. — Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in the Big Bend area as crews perform construction and maintenance activities. U.S. 319 (Thomasville Road) Resurfacing from South of Maclay Road to Timberwolf Crossing – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures Sunday, July 17 through Thursday, July 21 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for striping operations.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy