Canyon, TX

Palo Duro to close 4 trails when NWS issues heat advisories

By Ellysa Harris
 2 days ago
Temperatures in Canyon and around Palo Duro Canyon are expected to stick around the triple digits, at least for the foreseeable short-term. As a result, Palo Duro Canyon will close some of its trails from the hours of 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. when the National...

