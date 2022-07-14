Schill: Sun Cities owners have no excuses
I am also a resident of Sun City.
When you move here, you are made aware of the rules and regulations. These rules are there to protect us all — Sun City, Sun City West, Sun City Grand, etc. I understand and feel for Mrs. Coombs, but there are other options.
- If she owns a home, a reverse mortgage and bring someone to assist who would be in compliance.
- An assisted-living facility, which there are several.
- If money is a problem there are group homes. A personal friend of mine lives in one with two other women. This friend is on AHCCCS.
- I am sure that there are other programs through churches, etc.
It is a tough situation but by setting a precedent it could have detrimental effects on everyone else.
Isn’t there a rule applying to extended annual visits, something to the effect that they are allowed but cannot be continuous?
Charles A. Schill
Sun City
