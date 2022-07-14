ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schill: Sun Cities owners have no excuses

I am also a resident of Sun City.

When you move here, you are made aware of the rules and regulations. These rules are there to protect us all — Sun City, Sun City West, Sun City Grand, etc. I understand and feel for Mrs. Coombs, but there are other options.

  1. If she owns a home, a reverse mortgage and bring someone to assist who would be in compliance.
  2. An assisted-living facility, which there are several.
  3. If money is a problem there are group homes. A personal friend of mine lives in one with two other women. This friend is on AHCCCS.
  4. I am sure that there are other programs through churches, etc.

It is a tough situation but by setting a precedent it could have detrimental effects on everyone else.

Isn’t there a rule applying to extended annual visits, something to the effect that they are allowed but cannot be continuous?

Charles A. Schill

Sun City

