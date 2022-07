One in five people say they will change jobs during the next year in a search for more meaningful work. It’s a quest that career counselor and author Maxine Skuba understands. Her new book, Right Livelihood: A Spiritually Grounded Guide To Finding Your 'Spot' In The World Of Work, uses the Buddhist notion that what we do, and how we do it, has far reaching effects on us and the world around us.

YELLOW SPRINGS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO