Pro Football Focus breaks down the numbers for one player at the quarterback position for all of the Power Five programs in its 2022 College Football Preview issue. Their look at Texas A&M's Max Johnson (who the outlet has more numbers to work with than Haynes King who missed almost all of last season due to injury) emphasizes the following when it comes to his game based on his time at LSU (where he played for two years before arriving in College Station via the NCAA transfer portal).

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO