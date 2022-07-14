ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

Upstate movie theaters showing ‘Dirty Dancing’ for 35th anniversary

By Amanda Shaw
FOX Carolina
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - To celebrate its 35th anniversary, ‘Dirty Dancing’ is returning to the big screen - including several theaters in the western...

www.foxcarolina.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Carolina

Glow Lyric Theatre summer festival opens

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - For the next three weekends, the music of Elton John, a Furman University graduate and the Golden Age of Broadway will fill the Fred Collins Performing Arts and Worship Center of the Kroc Center. Glow Lyric Theatre opens its first big, three show summer festival...
GREENVILLE, SC
wspa.com

Star Spangled Spectacular – A Live Show on the Lake

Pond Landing Amphitheatre on Lake Hartwell in Anderson. The RPM Theatre Company (Regional Production Members Theatre Company) inaugural show, “A Star Spangled Spectacular” , opens July 15th and runs the 16th, 22nd and 23rd. A portion of proceeds will go to the Anderson chapter of Vets Helping Vets.
ANDERSON, SC
WSPA 7News

Tickets on sale for Greenville Country Music Fest

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The lineup has been announced and tickets are on sale for the Greenville Country Music Fest. The music fest will be held at the CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park beginning at noon on Nov. 5 and Nov. 6. On Saturday, the main stage will...
FOX Carolina

Tickets on sale for rapper Lil Baby concert in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Rapper Lil Baby will be in Greenville in September. Tickets are on sale Wednesday morning for his Sep. 3 concert at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Another group of rap music legends is also coming to Greenville in September.
GREENVILLE, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Simpsonville, SC
Greenville, SC
Entertainment
City
Hollywood, SC
City
Greenville, SC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Award-winning blues artist to perform in Landrum

Mac Arnold & Plate Full O’Blues to perform at Music at the Market event. LANDRUM– Landrum Farmers Market Pavilion will be hosting their Music at the Market event this weekend, featuring Mac Arnold, a world renowned blues musician, and his band Plate Full O’Blues. Mac Arnold is...
LANDRUM, SC
livingupstatesc.com

South Carolina Peach Festival kicks off July 15

The South Carolina Peach Festival is happening this weekend in Gaffney! The festival kicks off on Thursday, July 14 and goes through Sunday, July 17. What began as an exciting weekend in 1977 quickly turned into a beloved annual event in the Upstate. The festival even gained national attention in 1978 when volunteers gathered to bake the World’s Largest Peach Pie!
GAFFNEY, SC
The Daily South

Reasons To Visit Greer, South Carolina, This Year

We're always on the lookout for great road trip stops, charming small towns, and driveable destinations for weekend getaways. That's how we learned about Greer, South Carolina. If you don't know about this place, you soon will. It has lots to recommend it: Located between Greenville (one of the South's cities on the rise) and Spartanburg, it's a destination for great shops and restaurants, plus there are green parks and tranquil lakes for relaxing on the weekends. With a population of just over 35,000, you'll have plenty of room to roam in Greer without worrying about crowds, dinner queues, and traffic. It's also a great (and easy!) daytrip from bustling Greenville. Sounds like a perfect getaway to us.
GREER, SC
cbs17

No weekend plans? South Carolina’s Peach Festival kicks off Friday

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Peach Festival kicks off Friday evening in Gaffney. The festival began in 1978 when volunteers gathered and spent hours preparing and baking the world’s largest peach pie. Since then, the festival has changed every year. This year’s Peach Festival will begin...
GAFFNEY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Regal Theaters#Dirty Dancing#Movie Theaters#Movie Info#Local Life#Havingfun#Upstate#Fox#14 Imax
FOX Carolina

Local selfie museum opens in Piedmont

Child in stable condition after shooting incident in Oconee Co. Pendleton Place turns garage into new, youth outreach center. Sharon Green recorded a black bear outside her home in Waynesville, NC.
PIEDMONT, SC
FOX Carolina

Rap music legends coming to Greenville for ‘West Fest’

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Legendary rappers are hitting the stage in Greenville this fall!. The Bon Secours Wellness Arena announced “West Fest” on Sep. 9 will feature Ice Cube, Cypress Hill and Bone Thugs N Harmony. Tickets for the concert go on sale Friday.
GREENVILLE, SC
FodorsTravel

You’re Going to the Wrong City in the Carolinas

When in the Carolinas, visitors usually gravitate toward the more touristy cities like Charleston or Asheville. But a new Southern belle is rapidly catching travelers’ attention. In the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Greenville, South Carolina, thrives. With the warmth of a small town and the urban planning...
GREENVILLE, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
FOX Carolina

Memorial ride for 12-year-old Ayden Chastain

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A community is coming together to remember a boy who drowned in the Saluda River earlier this month. Balloons and a cross decorate the bridge along Highway 20 at Old River Road in memory of 12-year-old Ayden Chastain. Chastain was playing near the river when...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Bear sightings in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg Police Department said there have been bear sightings in Spartanburg Saturday. According to the police department, the sightings were near the Duncan Park area and Union Street. Officers said if you see a bear, do not approach it and call 911.
SPARTANBURG, SC
kiddingaroundgreenville.com

15 Things to do in Greenville Before Leaving for College

Here are some summer fun things to do in Greenville, SC before you leave for college! Greenville has so much to offer young adults, and you want to be sure to experience all of them before you pack your bags. Gather some friends and go have fun this summer in Greenville, SC.
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

2 more Upstate restaurants announce closures

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Two more restaurants in the Upstate have announced closures. New England Seafood Of Greenville closed earlier this month. A Facebook post on the restaurant's page didn't give a reason for the closure but did say they are considering doing a food truck. And from the comments...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

VIDEO: Bear sightings on the rise in western NC

WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s the time of year where bear sightings are more common - and police in western North Carolina are sharing tips for people who may have bears regularly on their property. Waynesville Police Department said to avoid bears in your area, secure your garbage...
WAYNESVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy