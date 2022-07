When I first saw a video of Larissa Mills and her daughter Ella on TikTok, I immediately hit the follow button. As someone who lurks on social media almost daily doing sartorial research, things can often get repetitive. But with Mills, I am always excited to see what outfit she and her daughter will be sporting for the day. When I asked her to describe her style, she said it was "classic, undone, simple, tailored and feminine. I put detail on form as well as function. I don't like 'perfect' style. If something looks too well matched or too done, I’ll need to mess it up a little." I've said this before, but at 50 years old, Mills is living proof that trends and style have absolutely no age limit. I'm 23, and I find myself hitting the save button on many of her outfits.

