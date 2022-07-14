ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan Student-Athletes To Partner With Army National Guard On NIL Recruitment Campaign

By Brandon Brown
WolverineDigest
WolverineDigest
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NpWBr_0gg5Fo3C00

Michigan is involved with the Michigan Army National Guard on a first-of-its-kind NIL deal. The full press release can be read below.

120 student-athletes from the University of Michigan (UofM) will partner with the Michigan Army National Guard (MIARNG) on a name, image and likeness (NIL) Army recruitment campaign arranged by Valiant Management Group. The kickoff event will occur at the Grand Ledge Armory at 10 a.m. on July 15, 2022 at 10600 W. Eaton Hwy., Grand Ledge.

The NIL Army recruitment campaign, part of an effort by the MIARNG to connect with young adults, will highlight the shared values that exist between the MIARNG and these campus and community leaders. A small subset of student-athletes selected by the MIARNG will be featured to leverage their voices and social media reach to share MIARNG messaging with their peer group of 17-24-year-olds.

“The Michigan Army National Guard steps up and serves Michigan communities every day,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “Joining the Guard is a great way to kickstart your career and embark on pathways to higher education, skills training and good paying jobs. I am grateful for the collaboration between these student-athletes and the Michigan National Guard to highlight the Guard’s excellent career options – a partnership made possible by the NIL legislation I signed in 2020. As a Spartan mom with two Wolverine daughters, today I am proud to join the UofM student-athletes on Team Michigan. Go Blue and go Guard!”

Approximately 120 student-athletes will be in attendance. On arrival, the team will be welcomed by the Belmont Armory 126th Army Band, who will be playing the school fight song. Players will pause briefly for a photo op at the Memorial Wall and will hear remarks by U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Paul D. Rogers, adjutant general and director of the Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. Throughout the day, student-athletes will be able to view military equipment demonstrations, participate in helicopter simulator training and meet the citizen-soldiers of the MIARNG.

Comments / 0

Related
thecentersquare.com

Lawsuit aims to ban GOP governor candidate Kelley from November ballot

(The Center Square) – A lawsuit filed aims to keep Republican gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley off the November general ballot because he has "engaged in insurrection." Lee Estes, a registered Michigan voter, filed the lawsuit in the Michigan Court of Appeals with help from Progress Michigan. The filing says four federal charges related to the Jan. 6, 2022 protests at the U.S. Capitol should block Kelley from ballot access since he was required to take an oath to “support the Constitution of the United States” prior to serving on the Allendale Township, Ottawa County Planning Commission.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Associated Press

Correction: Abortion-Child Rape-Arrest story

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A lawyer on Friday emailed the Indiana state’s attorney general asking him to stop spreading false or misleading information about an Indianapolis doctor who performed an abortion in June on a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio. Attorney Kathleen DeLaney sent the “cease and desist” letter to Indiana Republican Attorney General Todd Rokita on behalf of obstetrician-gynecologist Caitlin Bernard, who performed a medical abortion on the girl. The letter says Rokita’s statements Wednesday on Fox News “cast Dr. Bernard in a false light and allege misconduct in her profession.” DeLaney said the doctor could file a defamation claim against Rokita if he does not comply. Rokita told Fox that his office was investigating whether Bernard violated medical privacy laws by talking about the victim to the Indianapolis Star, and he said she failed to notify authorities about suspected child abuse. He offered no specific allegations of wrongdoing.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Government
WolverineDigest

Michigan Has A New President

Michigan has made it official — Santa Ono is the new president of the University of Michigan. The entire release from U-M is below. Santa J. Ono, Ph.D., is president-elect of the University of Michigan. He will begin a five-year term as the university’s 15th president on Oct. 13, 2022.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nil#Governor Of Michigan#Rrb Army#Valiant Management Group#Grand Ledge#Nil Army#Miarng
thecentersquare.com

Billionaire's project gets $100M from Michigan taxpayers

(The Center Square) – Michigan’s 2023 budget will give $100 million to a billionaire's pet project but no tax relief to 10 million Michiganders despite $7 billion leftover in the state’s bank. The Center Square reported earlier this month that the $77 billion budget gives $100 million...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Army
msu.edu

Largest tally of snakebites in Michigan

LANSING — Michigan’s only venomous snake, the eastern massasauga rattlesnake, has been suspected or proven responsible for at least 75 bites reported in the state from 2003 through 2020, according to the most comprehensive tally ever of such incidents. However, “only a handful were actually confirmed bites from...
UpNorthLive.com

MI COVID-19: Weekly case numbers released

MICHIGAN -- The total number of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in the state of Michigan is now 2,636,214 with total confirmed and probable deaths at 37,142. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) reported 16,681 new cases and 160 deaths on Tuesday, July 12. The average daily...
MICHIGAN STATE
WolverineDigest

WolverineDigest

Detroit, MI
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
334K+
Views
ABOUT

WolverineDigest is a FanNation channel covering University of Michigan athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy