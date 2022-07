While all eyes will be on the Home Run Derby and MLB All-Star Game, and for good reason too, fans shouldn’t forget about the MLB Futures Game. The event showcases the best and brightest up-and-coming stars from around the league. Many of these prospects are the future building blocks of their respective franchises so seeing them in action now should create a lot of buzz among fans.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO