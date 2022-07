Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn are probably hoping the old adage is true, that couples who dress alike stay together!. The songstress and British actor enjoyed a stroll through the park Thursday on a hot day in London. They seemed to be a spitting image of each other, when it comes to their attire, each opting for ball caps, sunglasses, white top/tee and blue shorts. Their drink choice was also eerily similar, each holding a cup of what appears to be iced coffee. They were all smiles as they went unnoticed by locals and enjoyed lunch under a little shade.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO