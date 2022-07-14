ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arts in the Airport Opens Today

The Cheyenne Regional Airport & Powder River Art Gallery are collaborating to enhance the experience to airport guests and the community by the new art initiative “Arts in the...

Check Out What’s Happening This Weekend In Cheyenne

This weekend is going to be big. I know we all have Cheyenne Frontier Days on the brain, BUT, CultureX is THIS weekend. There's going to be so much fun going on in town with this and, honestly, this is going to be the beginning of a stretch of constant things to do in Cheyenne. So, strap on your big boy(or girl) pants and get ready for a big weekend!
Laramie Animal Welfare Society Makes Huge Announcement

The Laramie Animal Welfare Society (LAWS) has some big news to share with the surrounding community. The non-profit took to their social media to make the big announcement that has been making the rounds in the form of rumors recently. LAWS took to their Facebook page to announce they are...
19 Cheyenne Neighborhood Night Out Parties Planned for Tonight

Nineteen block parties will be held throughout Cheyenne this evening as the capital city celebrates its 13th annual Neighborhood Night Out. Hosted by the police department, the community-building event is designed to bring neighbors, businesses, and police together in partnership against crime in Cheyenne. “Neighborhood Night Out is a great...
Another Cheyenne Restaurant Forced To Close It’s Doors

This is one of those shots to the gut where you didn't really see something like this coming. I mean, this was really a staple of Cheyenne eateries and it will surely be missed. I know I've seen a lot of people disappointed and sad that they won't be able to get a great sandwich from this place again.
The Mayor’s Minute from Mayor Patrick Collins – July 15th

I’m not sure about you, but I don’t have any artistic abilities. However, I do have a great appreciation for those who do; singers, painters, sculptors, writers, actors, you name it, I admire their gifts. I met with Chris Navarro, a famed Wyoming sculptor about an idea for public art in Cheyenne. Chris sees the wind turbines making renewable energy in our state. He also sees the wind turbine blades that are retired and placed in our landfills. He wants to use the blades to create very large art pieces. I hope Laramie County Community College (LCCC) will place one of the pieces on their campus to highlight the wind energy program. Stay tuned as we work with Chris to bring some interesting art pieces to our community.
No Veteran Dies Alone - Volunteer Training

All Volunteer Training and All Volunteering Opportunities are on campus only, at the Cheyenne VA Medical Center, 2360 East Pershing Blvd, Cheyenne Wyoming. This program only has authority to train and oversee volunteers serving on campus. If you are interested in serving in a different venue, please contact your local hospice agencies to inquire about volunteering opportunities.
Former Cheyenne Policeman Now Makes Studio Scale Models For Lucasfilm, Disney

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Steve Neisen had to repeat the fifth grade because of “Star Wars.”. “(From the moment) when the Star Wars music played and the star destroyer came across the screen, I was lost,” Neisen told Cowboy State Daily – lost in “a galaxy far, far away.”
Restoration Fellowship Int’l Church teams up with The Destiny Project for third annual basketball camp

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - For the third consecutive year, Restoration Fellowship International Church is hosting a faith-based basketball camp. The multi-day event is a co-op with The Destiny Project (Colorado Springs, Colo.), who for about 30 years has traveled around the country to teach campers about God and the fundamentals of basketball.
Renee Middleton New Executive Director of Cheyenne Frontier Days Foundation

Cheyenne Frontier Days, Inc. has named Renée Middleton, to the Executive Director position for the Cheyenne Frontier Days Foundation. Renée has a long history of involvement with CFD. She carried State flags for Saddle Tramps in the parades and Grand Entries and was a long-time member of the CFD Public Relations committee which serves both the media and the public. Most recently, she has served on the CFD Board of Directors and the CFD Foundation Board.
Obituaries: Van Court, Burns

Sharon A. Van Court: January 30, 1940 – July 8, 2022. Sharon A. Van Court, 82, formerly of Cheyenne, Wyoming, passed away on July 8, 2022, in Loveland, Colorado. Sharon was born in Indianapolis, Indiana on January 30, 1940. She grew up in a military family and. lived all...
CFD Horse Drive Plans

On Sunday, July 17 Cheyenne Frontier Days will round up bucking horses from a pasture north of Cheyenne along I-25 and lead them into Frontier Park. The Cheyenne Police Department will be conducting traffic control throughout the northwest area of the city during the event. Road closure impacts are estimated...
Cheyenne Frontier Days Roundup to cause road closure Sunday, July 17

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – With Cheyenne Frontier Days right around the corner, the roundup of bucking horses from a pasture north of Cheyenne to Frontier Park will be taking place July 17 beginning at 1 pm. This roundup takes place along I-25, as well as through town. The Cheyenne Police...
ABOUT

The Cheyenne Post is a community news media outlet serving Wyoming’s state capital city. We feature news, information and events in and for Cheyenne, Wyoming.

