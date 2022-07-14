Surfs up! Watch a manatee try to borrow a Florida child’s surfboard

While this Florida family was out for a beach day, one of the kids was trying to use a surfboard and a manatee tried to steal it away from this little boy! While surfing the waves in Fort Pierce, two manatees swam up to the 11 year old twin boys and their parents. The family is local to the area and at first thought the huge bodies sliding up were sharks. Eeek!

FORT PIERCE, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO