Brooklyn Park, MN

Brooklyn Park Council to Huntington Place Apartments Owner: ‘You Are on Notice’

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHuntington Place Apartment Tenants Share Concerns to Brooklyn Park City Council. Crime. Broken locks. Mold. Rodents. Lack of repairs. Plenty of mistrust. Those are just some of the issues brought out by tenants at Huntington Place Apartments who spoke before the Brooklyn Park City Council this week during a five-and-a-half hour...

Alan Witt
1d ago

Huntington Place for years has allowed the criminals to go unchecked. It's not all the managements fault the resident's have the criminals live in there. it's common knowledge in the law enforcement that the thieves live there . if you're looking for stolen car look there

Eric Anthony
