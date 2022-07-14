ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn Park, MN

Park Center Boys Basketball Puts in Summer Work

By Jay Wilcox
ccxmedia.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter winning its first state title in boys’ basketball in March, the Park Center boys basketball team is hard at work this...

ccxmedia.org

ccxmedia.org

Brooklyn Park Girl Shines on Minnesota Rolling Twins Softball Team

Six-year-old Clara Carlin has been through a lot in her young life. She was born with spina bifida, which is a congenital disability. “The first months and years were full of doctor appointments,” said Clara’s mom, Nicole Carlin. Nicole says there were many scary times, lots of hospitalizations,...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
ccxmedia.org

MN Eclipse Team Loses in OT at USA Cup

The playoff round at the USA Cup soccer tournament started on Friday. In the U15 boys gold division Maple Grove-based MN Eclipse Premier faced Minneapolis United. The teams traded first half goals and the game ultimately went to overtime where United’s Fynn Tiessen scored the winning marker for a 2-1 victory.
MAPLE GROVE, MN
ccxmedia.org

MapleBrook U19 Boys Win at USA Cup

Reece Melville scored twice as the MapleBrook Premier U19 Boys team defeated North East United of Maplewood 2-0 on the final day of pool play at the USA Cup soccer tournament. MapleBrook, based in Maple Grove, finished 2-1 in pool play and begins play in the 19 Silver Division playoffs on Friday.
MAPLE GROVE, MN
ccxmedia.org

Music on the Green in Brooklyn Center

The beautifully manicured tees, fairways, and greens of Centerbrook Golf make the 9-hole, par 3 course a great place to play, but now it’s a great place to hear live music, too. At Music on the Green, you’ll hear the unique stomps, blues, and boogies of Lonesome Dan Kase on Saturday, July, 23, and on Saturday, August 9, come out for music from the classic ’50s through the top hits of today with Skippin Stones. On Saturday, August 27, the country blues of Chris Holm take center stage. The music goes from 6 to 7pm, and the clubhouse will be open for pizza, hot dogs, candy, beverages, and more. For more information, visit http://www.facebook.com/brooklyncenterrec.
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Another Minnesota Brewery is One of the Best in the Country

Minnesota is home to some great craft beers, and now another brewery here in the North Star State has just been ranked as one of the best in the country. If you're a craft beer fan, like I am, Minnesota is a great place to live. We have a TON of incredible craft breweries producing some and serving some amazing craft brews at their taprooms across the state. In fact, the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild says there are currently 183 craft breweries scattered around the Bold North, including several here in Rochester and southeast Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
cityofsavage.com

Who is Marion W. Savage?

Many people know that Marion W. Savage owned the legendary Dan Patch, but did you also know that he was a prominent businessman and a genius at promotion? Marion Savage was born on a small farm in Iowa in 1859 and was the son of a country doctor. He loved horses and literally grew up with them. In 1881, he married, and because it had always been his desire to own a farm, he purchased land in Iowa. But high water ruined his crops, forcing him to quit farming. His uncle offered him a job as a clerk at the local drug store. Still interested in farmers' problems, he watched the purchases made by farmers for their livestock and decided to manufacture the supplies himself. He partnered with a "friend" who soon made off with all their funds, leaving Savage almost penniless. So, in 1886, Savage sought a new start and headed for the Twin Cities. Minneapolis had become the center of expanding dairy, farming, and livestock industries. Here Savage started a stock food company which became the International Stock Food Company. His factory, which specialized in stock feed and veterinary supply products, covered 18- acres of land in Minneapolis and employed 425 people. Though still a young man, he built what became the largest stock-food business in the world, and through his unique advertising methods, he became one of the more talked about businessmen in America.
SAVAGE, MN
ccxmedia.org

CEAP Resumes Annual Farm Fresh Fest

CEAP kicked off their summer farmers market style food bank this week. Last year the nonprofit handed out food by drive-through, but this year people who qualify can pick up in-season fruits and vegetables at Farm Fresh Fest events throughout the rest of the summer. “We’re thrilled to be out...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Someone in Minnesota misses Powerball jackpot by one number

(Roseville, MN) -- Someone in Minnesota is $50,000 richer. A Powerball ticket sold at the Moorhead Hornbacher’s matched four of the first five numbers drawn and the Powerball -- only one number from winning the jackpot. The winner, who has not yet claimed their prize, can do so through the mail or in person at the Minnesota Lottery Office in Roseville. Winners have one year from the drawing date to claim their prizes. The winning Powerball numbers from July 13th were 22-23-36-47-63 and the Powerball was 2.
ROSEVILLE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Crash closes stretch of Engler Boulevard in Chaska

CHASKA, Minn. -- Authorities in Chaska said Thursday that a fatal crash between a semi truck driver and a motorcyclist has closed Engler Boulevard.The road is closed just west of Highway 212, and is impacting traffic on Jonathan Carver Parkway, the Chaska Police Department said. Clover Ridge Drive is also closed between Engler Boulevard and Kerber Pass.Police asked drivers to use an alternate route.The crash occurred just before 9 a.m. Police said the motorcyclist was taken to a hospital and later died.
CHASKA, MN
Axios Twin Cities

What to do this weekend in the Twin Cities: July 15-17, 2022

🖌 Over 150 artists will be at Minnehaha Park for this weekend's Minnehaha Falls Art Festival , and every booth will have at least one item under $30. Free. 🎷 The Lowertown Blues and Funk Fest is back on Saturday with all day music at Dual Citizen Brewing in St. Paul. Free, with a VIP option. 🚤 Bring your boats, floats and lifejackets to a “Float-In” movie on the shores of Silver Lake tomorrow night. This year’s film is the iconic Minnesota movie “The Mighty Ducks.” Free. 🚗 Check out hot rods and muscle cars (without the noise) at...
SAINT PAUL, MN
ccxmedia.org

National Night Out in Brooklyn Park

It’s time to party in Brooklyn Park! National Night Out is coming up Tuesday, August 2. So get out and have fun meeting your neighbors, because knowing your neighbors makes your neighborhood safer. And come out to Central Park for the city’s kickoff party Friday, July 29 from 7 to 11pm! Brooklyn Park’s Night Out will feature a police car, fire truck, a DJ, and an outdoor movie, Encanto. For more information, or to register your block party go to http://www.brooklynpark.org/nno.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
ccxmedia.org

‘Little Free Blockbuster’ Debuts in Robbinsdale

Before the days of streaming, if you wanted to watch a movie, you had to physically go to a video rental store, pick up a movie and bring it home. For the most part, those days are long gone. But there’s a blue box in Robbinsdale that allows you to take a trip back in time.
ROBBINSDALE, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Check Out Minnesota’s Cutest, Coziest, and Most Unique Coffee Shop and Café

One of my favorite things in the world is coffee, and close to it is finding cute and quaint places to admire and enjoy. And I think I found my new favorite spot! Of course, I was scrolling through TikTok when I found out about this place and now, I am dying to find a time to drive there. The place is Smith’s Coffee and Café located at 8107 Eden Prairie Rd, Eden Prairie, MN.
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
knsiradio.com

Man Hurt After Motorcycle Hit By Car on Highway 169

(KNSI) – A motorcyclist was rushed to the hospital after being hit by a car near Princeton on Thursday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol says Erech Steven Gallatin was south on Highway 169 when a Cadillac CTS stopped in the median and started to turn southbound on the highway. The 51-year-old Milaca man was hit by the car and taken by helicopter to North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale. Troopers say Gallatin suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
PRINCETON, MN
fox9.com

Drunk driver blows .525 BAC in Blaine, Minn.

BLAINE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police stopped a drunk driver recently who was more than six times over the alcohol limit in Blaine. The Minnesota Office of Traffic Safety says the 30-year-old driver blew a .525 when he was pulled over. A person with a normal alcohol tolerance most likely...
BLAINE, MN

