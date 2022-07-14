ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plymouth, MN

Day 4 of Jamal Smith Murder Trial: Judge Allows Defense to Use Photo of SUV Passenger Holding Gun

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than a dozen Plymouth police officers have testified in the Jamal Smith murder trial. Smith, 34, is accused of killing youth baseball coach Jay Boughton on Highway 169 last summer. The Chicago man is charged with first- and second-degree murder. From text messages to photos and videos, evidence...

