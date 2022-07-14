ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Euphoria’ Season 3 Might Not Be Released by May 2023

By Erica Scassellati
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 2 days ago

Euphoria has been confirmed to return for season 3, but fans might have a long time to wait before they can watch new episodes. A nearly three-year gap filled the spaces between the series premiere, which aired in 2019, and the show’s second season. Now evidence is suggesting that Euphoria Season 3 might not drop until 2024.

Zendaya as Rue Bennett in ‘Euphoria’ | Eddy Chen/HBO

‘Euphoria’ may not be eligible for the 2023 Emmys

In a recent interview with Deadline , Casey Bloys, the Chief Content Officer at HBO and HBO Max revealed a list of shows he believed would be eligible for the 2023 Emmys. These Emmys have a cut-off date of May 21, 2023. The outlet reports that Bloys made no mention of Euphoria being released by this date .

If season 3 is anything like its first two seasons, Euphoria will be a strong contender in the Emmys. Euphoria Season 2 recently received 16 Emmy nominations . The show is in the running to win awards for Original Music and Lyrics, Outstanding Contemporary Costumes, and Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling. The show is also a contender in the Outstanding Drama Series category.

Additionally, four actors from Euphoria are also up for Emmys. They include Zendaya for her leading role as Rue Bennett, Sydney Sweeney in her supporting role as Cassie Howard, and Colman Domingo (Ali) and Martha Kelly (Laurie) for their guest actor appearances.

Eric Dane hinted ‘Euphoria’ Season 3 could premiere in 2024

While it’s possible that Euphoria Season 3 could still come out in late 2023, actor Eric Dane hinted that this might not be the case. In an interview with Variety , Dane discussed the wait between seasons 2 and 3. “I just saw something that said 2024, which kind of makes sense,” Dane said in regards to season 3’s release date.

“I mean, we’ll go back and shoot maybe in November.” He added, “I haven’t heard. It’s always going to be changing.” Dane’s character Cal is the complicated father of Nate Jacobs. The show left off with the police handcuffing Cal. However, it seems unlikely that the character’s season 3 story will take place entirely within a jail cell.

“There’s gonna be redemption. I mean, that’s the trajectory he’s on. I can’t imagine Cal’s life from solitary confinement,” Dane said. “It’s tough to work Cal into the storyline when he’s behind bars.”

Will there be special episodes between ‘Euphoria’ Seasons 2 and 3?

HBO released two special episodes in the long wait between seasons 1 and 2 of Euphoria . One focused on Rue in the aftermath of staying behind at the train station. The other centered on Jules in conversation with a therapist.

Fans have been hoping that HBO will release something similar during the wait for Euphoria Season 3. However, according to Deadline, “Bloys doesn’t expect any special episodes in between Seasons 2 and 3, though it might not be eligible for next year’s Emmys.”

All episodes of Euphoria are currently streaming on HBO Max.

RELATED: ‘Euphoria’: Sydney Sweeney Wants More ‘Evil’ Cassie in Season 3

Read the original article from Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Makes Huge Change That Should Excite Longtime Fans

Dancing With the Stars is making yet another change to its show in advance of next season. According to Variety, Dancing With the Stars' former showrunner, Conrad Green, is returning to the show as it moves to Disney+. Green was the initial showrunner for the dance competition when it first premiered on ABC in 2005.
TV SHOWS
Us Weekly

‘The Sopranos’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

During its six-season run, The Sopranos transformed television as we know it, earning its title as one of the greatest shows of all time. The HBO crime drama began in January 1999 with Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini) reluctantly walking into the office of his new psychiatrist, Jennifer Melfi (Lorraine Bracco), after having a panic attack. […]
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zendaya
Person
Martha Kelly
Person
Eric Dane
Person
Sydney Sweeney
Person
Colman Domingo
Outsider.com

‘Criminal Minds’ Reboot Hints Spencer Reid May Return

Shortly after the popular CBS crime-drama TV series, Criminal Minds wrapped up its final season in 2020, showrunners announced the hit series would be getting a new life. Since then, the return of many core members of the Criminal Minds’ FBI Behavioral Analysis Team (BAU) team has been confirmed.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘The Conners’: How Katey Sagal’s Season 4 Absence Changed the Course of the Show

Actress Katey Sagal, who plays Louise, Dan’s wife, on The Conners wasn’t present for too much of Season 4 of the ABC sitcom. Sagal suffered serious injuries from a car collision in 2021. That sent Sagal to the sidelines and not able to film any episodes. But the fact that she was not there happened to help the show. Louise has an important role in the storylines as the wife of John Goodman’s character.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Euphoria#Hbo Max#Original Music And Lyrics
TVLine

Criminal Minds Revival's Central Storyline Revealed as Team Faces Their 'Greatest Threat Yet'

The Criminal Minds team will face a worst-case scenario when they emerge from “retirement” on Paramount+. According to the streamer, the upcoming revival — which TVLine reported Wednesday has received a 10-episode series order — will find the team battling “their greatest threat yet — an UnSub who has used the pandemic to build a network of other serial killers.”
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
FanSided

NCIS Season 20 is not coming to CBS in July 2022

Our eyes are on the return date for NCIS. We want to know when we’ll get answers about Parker. When is the NCIS Season 20 premiere?. We left Parker and the team in a questionable situation. Parker is being framed for murder, and his ex-wife has something to do with it. What exactly is this case all about? We have to wait for the NCIS Season 20 premiere to get our answers.
TV SERIES
Rolling Stone

Zendaya Makes Emmy History Once Again as Youngest Producing Nominee for ‘Euphoria’

Zendaya made history in 2020 when she became the youngest woman — and only the second Black woman (after Viola Davis) — to win in the lead drama actress category at the age of 24. Now, with the 2022 Emmy nods out, Zendaya, has made history yet again as the youngest producer to be nominated for an award after Euphoria’s Outstanding Drama Series nod. Zendaya serves as both a star and executive producer on the series.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

'Criminal Minds' Resurrected by Paramount Plus With Original Cast

Criminal Minds is back from the dead. Paramount+ has officially resurrected the procedural drama, which ended in February 2020 following a 15-season run on CBS, formally greenlighting the revival series on Thursday. Original cast members Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Adam Rodriguez and Paget Brewster will return...
TV SERIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

141K+
Followers
108K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy