‘Euphoria’ Season 3 Might Not Be Released by May 2023

Euphoria has been confirmed to return for season 3, but fans might have a long time to wait before they can watch new episodes. A nearly three-year gap filled the spaces between the series premiere, which aired in 2019, and the show’s second season. Now evidence is suggesting that Euphoria Season 3 might not drop until 2024.

Zendaya as Rue Bennett in ‘Euphoria’ | Eddy Chen/HBO

‘Euphoria’ may not be eligible for the 2023 Emmys

In a recent interview with Deadline , Casey Bloys, the Chief Content Officer at HBO and HBO Max revealed a list of shows he believed would be eligible for the 2023 Emmys. These Emmys have a cut-off date of May 21, 2023. The outlet reports that Bloys made no mention of Euphoria being released by this date .

If season 3 is anything like its first two seasons, Euphoria will be a strong contender in the Emmys. Euphoria Season 2 recently received 16 Emmy nominations . The show is in the running to win awards for Original Music and Lyrics, Outstanding Contemporary Costumes, and Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling. The show is also a contender in the Outstanding Drama Series category.

Additionally, four actors from Euphoria are also up for Emmys. They include Zendaya for her leading role as Rue Bennett, Sydney Sweeney in her supporting role as Cassie Howard, and Colman Domingo (Ali) and Martha Kelly (Laurie) for their guest actor appearances.

Eric Dane hinted ‘Euphoria’ Season 3 could premiere in 2024

While it’s possible that Euphoria Season 3 could still come out in late 2023, actor Eric Dane hinted that this might not be the case. In an interview with Variety , Dane discussed the wait between seasons 2 and 3. “I just saw something that said 2024, which kind of makes sense,” Dane said in regards to season 3’s release date.

“I mean, we’ll go back and shoot maybe in November.” He added, “I haven’t heard. It’s always going to be changing.” Dane’s character Cal is the complicated father of Nate Jacobs. The show left off with the police handcuffing Cal. However, it seems unlikely that the character’s season 3 story will take place entirely within a jail cell.

“There’s gonna be redemption. I mean, that’s the trajectory he’s on. I can’t imagine Cal’s life from solitary confinement,” Dane said. “It’s tough to work Cal into the storyline when he’s behind bars.”

Will there be special episodes between ‘Euphoria’ Seasons 2 and 3?

HBO released two special episodes in the long wait between seasons 1 and 2 of Euphoria . One focused on Rue in the aftermath of staying behind at the train station. The other centered on Jules in conversation with a therapist.

Fans have been hoping that HBO will release something similar during the wait for Euphoria Season 3. However, according to Deadline, “Bloys doesn’t expect any special episodes in between Seasons 2 and 3, though it might not be eligible for next year’s Emmys.”

All episodes of Euphoria are currently streaming on HBO Max.

