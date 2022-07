The Notre Dame football program landed an elite wide receiver in Jaden Greathouse, and with the commitment, their 2023 class is back to No. 1 overall. On Friday, the Notre Dame football team landed another elite player for the 2023 cycle, bringing in Texas wide receiver Jaden Greathouse. A four-star talent who could end up being a five-star when all is said and done, Greathouse is another in a long list of recruits Marcus Freeman and his staff have landed in recent weeks.

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO