ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belmont, OH

Grant makes virtual reality possible at Belmont College HVAC program

By Colin Roose
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iSLZb_0gg5DnEt00

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — With the mid-July mugginess is all around us, there’s no better time to be an HVAC technician.

And it’s especially good to be studying at Belmont College, where a million-dollar grant is bringing cutting-edge equipment to the classroom.

Students can now fix an AC unit virtually in front of the entire classroom, thanks to an Oculus headset and a new virtual reality program.

The rapidly growing HVAC department is investing the money into the latest and greatest in heating and cooling technology.

Among their newest additions are three outdoor air systems, which are completely up-to-date and can purify the air—which will be important for the industry moving forward with COVID.

The college says it’s important for students to graduate with a 2022 skill set.

Not only do you want to teach the fundamentals, what have always been part of traditional HVAC training, but there are new and emerging technologies and we want to be on the forefront of teaching those new and emerging technologies within the HVAC program.

Keith Kaczor, HVAC Assistant Professor

They’re also planning an addition to their building at the college.

Not just to accommodate their growing number of students, but also to hold the large units for students to work on.

The Mechanical Technology Center is holding an open house on July 21 for potential students from 4 to 6 p.m. and for contractors from 1 to 3 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 0

Related
WTRF- 7News

Community Leadership Internship Program from the CFOV is BACK for 2022

The Ohio Valley prides itself on its community involvement, and the Community Foundation for the Ohio Valley is doing just that through its Community Leadership Internship Program.   This program, designed for college students, works to showcase the opportunities available right in the Ohio Valley by pairing them with paid internships, professional and personal development, […]
WHEELING, WV
Simplemost

This 13-Year-Old College Student Has Already Been Accepted Into Medical School

Of the more than 62,000 students who applied to medical school in the U.S. in 2021, less than 40% were accepted. And the number of Black first-year med students is only 2,562. But 13-year-old Alena Analeigh Wicker, who was accepted by the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s Heersink School of Medicine, is making history by becoming the youngest Black person ever to get accepted into medical school in the U.S.
COLLEGES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
Belmont, OH
Sports
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Sports
Belmont, OH
Education
City
Belmont, OH
psychologytoday.com

We Really Can Help All Students Learn and Succeed in College

A new report provides evidence that faculty can implement effective strategies to improve the learning environment for a range of students. Improved environments for students are related to higher grades. Both faculty and their institutions can implement strategies to improve performance and reduce disparities in outcomes. Sometimes there’s a huge...
COLLEGES
BIN: Black Information Network

Black Teenager Makes History After Getting Accepted Into Medical School

A 13-year-old girl has made history as the youngest Black person in the country to be accepted to a medical school. Alena Analeigh Wicker was only 12 years old when she graduated high school last year, and now she can add this stellar accomplishment to her resume. The young prodigy will be attending the University of Alabama at Birmingham Heersink School of Medicine with half of her undergrad done within a year at Arizona State University and Oakwood University.
FONTANA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hvac#Oculus#Belmont College Hvac#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Virtual Reality
NewsBreak
Sports
WTRF- 7News

10-year-old Ohio girl’s abortion report released

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Indiana Attorney General’s investigation into a doctor who performed an abortion on a 10-year-old rape victim from Columbus may prove to be fruitless, hospital records indicate. After Dr. Caitlin Bernard told the Indianapolis Star she provided abortion services to the out-of-state 10-year-old girl, the story made national news and garnered […]
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia deputies to be featured on reality show ‘On Patrol: Live’

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Kanawha County deputies will be featured on the new law enforcement reality show, “On Patrol: Live” on the cable TV channel, REELZ. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office announced some of their deputies will be featured in the Half Moon Pictures show in a Facebook post on Tuesday. According to REELZ’s […]
WTRF- 7News

Baby born on 7/11 in West Virginia 7-Eleven parking lot

SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Fate works in funny ways as one family learned Monday, with the newest addition to their family being born in a 7-Eleven parking lot on July 11, or 7/11. Mother of three Allie Sayers was scheduled for a C-section on July 13 but felt the baby coming early Monday morning. Allie’s […]
SHINNSTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

Jefferson County teen charged as an adult

A Jefferson County teen will be charged as an adult with four felony charges. Seventeen-year-old Steven H. Robinson of Steubenville was charged with aggravated robbery, felonious assault, burglary, and assault, That assault was allegedly against a police officer. Robinson allegedly broke into a house and when police arrived they asked...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia man dies in Myrtle Beach shooting, car crash

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man died days after he was shot in Myrtle Beach, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden. Joshua Wilson, 40, of Parkersburg, West Virginia, died Sunday morning after he was shot July 6 in the area of 4th Avenue North and Broadway, McSpadden said. Wilson was later found in a crashed car in the area of 8th Avenue North after he was able to drive away.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

47K+
Followers
6K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy