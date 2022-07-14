ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mohave County, AZ

Flash Flood Warning issued for Mohave by NWS

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-14 17:41:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-14 18:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding is occurring or...

Heat Advisory issued for Northwest Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-17 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-17 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, seek indoor air-conditioning limit exposure to the sun, and take frequent breaks if recreating outdoors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Be aware of the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible. To reduce your risk outdoors, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Northwest Plateau HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PDT/MST THIS EVENING BELOW 5000 FEET * WHAT...Moderate to Major Heat Risk due to temperatures of 100+ below 5000 feet. * WHERE...In Arizona, northern Mohave County. In Nevada, southern Lincoln County. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 7 PM today. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur, especially for those who are vulnerable to heat illness, recreating outdoors, or performing other strenuous activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Overnight lows will struggle to fall below 80 degree in these areas. This compounded with well above- average afternoon temperatures will pose a significant risk for heat-related illness.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Mohave by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 13:51:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-14 14:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Mohave The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East Central Mohave County in northwestern Arizona north of the Interstate 40 corridor * Until 215 PM MST. * At 147 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Valentine, or 28 miles northeast of Kingman, moving northwest at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs and trees. * Locations impacted include Valentine, Truxton, and Peach Springs. This includes Route 66 from mile marker 80 to mile marker 110. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
