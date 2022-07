PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Two freestanding abortion clinics in the Pittsburgh region say they've been seeing an increase in demand since Roe v. Wade was overturned at the end of June. They say the demand is coming from states like Ohio and West Virginia due to their current abortion laws.Attorney General Josh Shapiro stood outside Allegheny Reproductive Health Center in East Liberty Thursday afternoon to remind Pennsylvanians that he will do whatever he can to keep abortion legal. Representatives from the center and Planned Parenthood of Western Pennsylvania say people from neighboring states are flocking to clinics for services which is...

