Gainesville, FL

The Gainesville Empowerment Zone Family Center is receiving funds from the City through American Rescue Plan

By Erica Nicole
WCJB
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The General Policy Committee met today to discuss the funding for a new learning center in Gainesville. The non-profit organization, Gainesville For All, wants to spend $1.73...

www.wcjb.com

ocala-news.com

Residents discuss Ocala/Marion County’s entertainment options

Several residents wrote in to share their thoughts on the types of activities and entertainment options that they would like to see in the Ocala/Marion County area. “I would like to see a water park go into the same spot that Wild Waters was located. I would also like to see a lazy river at the park if we can get a water park back. Wild Waters was a huge success back in the late 80’s and 90’s. The place was always packed with guests and it kept kids out of trouble,” says Ocala resident Thomas Jarrell.
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

The Lake City community raises money for injured Columbia County Sheriff’s Deputy

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Friends, family and residents of Lake City came together to support their own, Columbia County Sheriff Deputy Shane Hartopp. “I used to work with his father. It doesn’t matter this man is willing and goes out everyday and puts his life on the line to help total strangers. Every time you give back to someone else I think you get more in return,” said Elk member Greg Beckman.
WCJB

Ronald McDonald House of NCFL starts their Capital Campaign to expand facilities

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning. GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ronald McDonald House of North Central Florida is celebrating 40 years of operation.  Sherry Houston let us know how you can help continue to keep families close. RMHNCF has  87 families who are currently on their waiting list and they have been on the waitlist since the middle of May. They are moving to another location so that they can expand their capacity. They will be building 50 suites for families. A room will have 2 beds right next to each other, there will be a little seating area, then you will walk into another room with two beds, a full bath, 2 TVs, something that is more conducive to having more family members together. They hired walker architects and they have designed the renovations of this building and it’s just one block away from their current house. The goal is to raise $5 Million. They raised $1.1 Million so far and plan on renovating this new location beginning at the end of this year. Then they will be able to continue to add money to the coffers. The goal is to have that $5 Million in donations completed by January of 2024. So the building currently has 47 rooms. This will create 50 suites, adding an additional 19 rooms for their families. They will have a larger courtyard area and a much larger living room area. They’ll have a huge dining room where they can seat approximately 100 families. They have discussed having a visiting chef program, where people can come into the house and meet the families. The visiting chef program will have its own dedicated kitchen. When the sweets and treats aren’t being used and the visiting chef isn’t being used, the families will be able to cook for themselves and spend time together.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Residents upset with Yes! Communities property management

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Tenants living at a mobile home park in North Central Florida are in an uproar over living conditions. Residents living at the Hidden Oaks mobile park said they informed management about mold, roaches, and security deposits not being returned in a timely manner, plus more. Hidden...
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Road and Traffic Impacts for July 15-22, 2022

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Below are the updated City of Gainesville traffic impacts scheduled for July 15-22, 2022. SE Second Place: Southeast Second Place between Main Street and Southeast First Street through August 13. NW Third Place: Northwest Third Place will be closed during the daytime only between Northwest 13th...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Hampton family needs help making home wheelchair accessible

HAMPTON, Fla. (WCJB) - One mother of three is finally getting help making her home in Hampton wheelchair accessible after doing something that felt uncomfortable, asking for help. Natalie Jacobsen has lived in her home in Hampton for four years. She had troubled getting it accommodated to her needs. Jacobsen...
HAMPTON, FL
WCJB

Ocala’s Classic Mile Training Park Center listed for sale

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The famous Classic Mile Park Training Center in Ocala is on the market for $37 million. A realtor with Premier Sotheby’s International Realty confirmed the listing. The real estate agency says it’s the largest equestrian property listed in Florida. It has more than 700...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Marion County Pets: Missy, Sprout, and Bruce

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes. First is the very silly Missy. This pup loves anything that has to do with water and is ready to splash around with a new best friend.
MARION COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Food to be distributed this week in Palatka

Farm Share will distribute food at an event this week in Putnam County. Florida’s largest food bank’s food distribution event will take place at the now-closed Jenkins Middle School at North 19th Street in Palatka on Friday from 9 a.m. until supplies last. The event is estimated to...

Comments / 0

