A Minnesota judge on Monday threw out several state laws restricting access to abortion, calling them unconstitutional. Ramsey County District Judge Thomas Gilligan overturned six state laws in an opinion for the civil case, Doe v. Minnesota, ruling that they violated the state constitution. His decision comes just a little over two weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court eliminated the federal right to recieve an abortion.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO