Patrick Mahomes has clever way of skirting NFL endorsement rule

By Grey Papke
 2 days ago
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes found a way around an NFL rule about beer commercials — sort of. While NFL players endorse products all the time, they are, by rule, not allowed to directly endorse...

