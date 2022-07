Dan Cox launched his GOP gubernatorial campaign on July 3 with running mate and law professor at the Annapolis Naval Academy Gordana Schifanelli. Cox, 47, an attorney, father of nine and finishing his first term as a Republican Delegate representing parts of Frederick and Carroll Counites. He gained notoriety in 2020 as being one of three delegates who sued Gov. Larry Hogan over COVID-19 restrictions, and this year, tried to get Hogan impeached over the restrictions.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO