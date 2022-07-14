ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Ex-teammate defends Lamar Jackson against ‘ridiculous’ narrative

By Grey Papke
Larry Brown Sports
 2 days ago
Lamar Jackson has a supporter in one of his former teammates, even after a notable offseason trade. Former Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Hollywood Brown came to Jackson’s defense on social media Thursday and stuck up for his former quarterback amid some recent criticism. Brown...

