Department of Permitting Services and Office of Consumer Protection Advice: What to Know Before Hiring a Contractor

According to court documents, Foad “David” Darakhshan, 47, of McLean, conspired with his girlfriend, Haleh Farshi, 44, of Ashburn, and his brothers and their friends to file at least 63 falsified loan applications in order to obtain Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans through banks and Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) through the Small Business Administration. The defendants used multiple shell entities they controlled to apply for PPPs and EIDLs and falsified IRS tax forms submitted to lenders. They engaged in a group WhatsApp chat devoted to executing the fraud scheme, openly discussing falsifying documents and inflating the numbers of employees, company revenues, and payroll figures in order to induce lenders to make the loans.

MCLEAN, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO