ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Department of Permitting Services and Office of Consumer Protection Advice: What to Know Before Hiring a Contractor

By Patrick Herron
mocoshow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes to choosing a home improvement contractor, the Montgomery County Department of Permitting Services and the Office of Consumer Protection are offering advice on important questions to ask, how to be selective and, most...

mocoshow.com

Comments / 0

Related
mocoshow.com

Montgomery Planning Releases Pedestrian Master Plan’s Draft Design, Policy, and Programming Recommendations

After years of analysis, planners of the Pedestrian Master Plan have released their draft recommendations and are asking the public to provide feedback. According to Montgomery Planning, recommendations offer strategies for enhanced pedestrian connectivity, safety and accessibility across Montgomery County. Per Montgomery Planning: The Montgomery County Planning Department has released...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Five DMV Counties Make ‘15 Richest Counties in the U.S.‘ List by U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report released its ‘15 Richest Counties in the U.S.’ list last week and it included five counties located in the DMV area. The list includes just one Maryland jurisdiction, Howard County, and four counties located in Northern Virginia. Montgomery County, which is not included in this list, has come in just outside of the “Top 15” in other lists from recent years, including 18th on Forbes and Fox Business.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Town of Poolesville is Accepting Bids on Old Thrift Shop

Per the Town of Poolesville: Sealed Bids for the property described below will be received at Poolesville Town Hall, 19721 Beall Street, P.O. Box 158, Poolesville Maryland 20837 until 1:00 PM, Friday, July 29, 2022, at which time they will be publicly opened and read. Property Description: Parcel 657 consisting...
POOLESVILLE, MD
mocoshow.com

Montgomery County to Develop Affordable Housing, Add Parks and Operate Parking Garage in Downtown Bethesda

On Thursday, County Executive Marc Elrich announced an innovative new development project that would transform two Bethesda Parking Lot Districts (PLD), Lots 25 and 44, to almost 300 affordable and deeply affordable housing units. The project is a joint venture with private partners and will also include a greenway between Highland and West Virginia Avenues as envisioned in the Bethesda Downtown Sector Plan. The County Executive was joined at the announcement by Montgomery County Councilmember Andrew Friedson, whose district includes this area.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Montgomery County, MD
Local
Maryland Government
Montgomery County, MD
Government
WTOP

Metro independent investigation uncovers staff training issues, certification

Metro’s independent investigation into the training issues that led to lapsed certification for over 250 rail operators uncovered waiver issues across departments brought about by transit agency leaders. The WMATA probe findings were discussed by Theresa Impastato, Metro’s chief safety officer, during a Thursday meeting of the Safety and...
WASHINGTON, DC
Fairfax Times

McLean man sentenced for COVID loan conspiracy

According to court documents, Foad “David” Darakhshan, 47, of McLean, conspired with his girlfriend, Haleh Farshi, 44, of Ashburn, and his brothers and their friends to file at least 63 falsified loan applications in order to obtain Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans through banks and Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) through the Small Business Administration. The defendants used multiple shell entities they controlled to apply for PPPs and EIDLs and falsified IRS tax forms submitted to lenders. They engaged in a group WhatsApp chat devoted to executing the fraud scheme, openly discussing falsifying documents and inflating the numbers of employees, company revenues, and payroll figures in order to induce lenders to make the loans.
MCLEAN, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
fox5dc.com

DDOT denies driver's I-295 tar claim reimbursement

Just two weeks ago, I-295 southbound was brought to a standstill during evening rush hour after dozens of drivers got stuck in wet tar. Many drivers, that day, left frustrated wondering who would be held responsible. The District was previously telling people to file a claim for the damages. But...
WASHINGTON, DC
mymcmedia.org

New Omicron Subvariant BA.5 Reported in County

A new coronavirus subvariant, a dominant strain of omicron called BA.5, has been reported in Montgomery County, according to Acting County Health Officer and Chief Dr. James Bridgers. “It is in Montgomery County and is in the state of Maryland. It is in the region,” said Bridgers. BA.5 is...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Inside Nova

Prince William supervisors back off some proposed rural changes

Prince William County’s rural area will likely retain many of its existing development restrictions through 2040. The Board of Supervisors held a work session on updates to the county’s Comprehensive Plan early Wednesday, solidifying plans to back off proposed changes to the rural areas. The Comprehensive Plan is...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
mocoshow.com

MCPS: 8 Things to Know for Thursday, July 14, 2022

Here are eight things to know for Thursday, July 14. They include vaccination information for children 5 and under, information about the Back-to-School Fair, a closure reminder for primary election day, summer meal locations and more. All Schools and Summer Programs Closed on Primary Election Day, July 19. Many MCPS...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy