Power move: Jon Scheyer enters fray for UNC target

On Thursday afternoon, Worcester Academy (Mass.) power forward TJ Power tweeted that he received a Duke basketball offer during a phone call with first-year head coach Jon Scheyer. The 6-foot-8, 210-pound four-star, who ranks No. 65 overall on the 247Sports 2023 Composite, now holds two dozen offers, according to 247Sports.

News of Duke's offer comes two days after archrival UNC joined the Power sweepstakes with an offer of its own. That seemingly stems from the anticipated decommitment of prized Tar Heel pledge GG Jackson, a five-star 2023 power forward.

Power has also landed offers this month from Kansas and UCLA. Per On3 recruiting insider Jamie Shaw, he's taken four official visits to date: to Indiana, Iowa, Notre Dame, and Virginia.

Shaw provided the following assessment of Power, including a note about his prowess in another sport:

"Another interesting tidbit about Power is he is a highly sought-after baseball player. The towering lefty is regularly over 90 miles per hour on the mound. Power is a versatile forward, who oozes toughness, and can handle, shoot, and pass in the halfcourt."

Eric Bossi of 247Sports recently noted that Power "is interested in playing both baseball and basketball in college if possible."

Reviewing Duke basketball's 2023 pursuits

The Blue Devils enjoy the top spot on the 247Sports 2023 Team Rankings. They boast four commits, all of the five-star variety: point guard Caleb Foster, shooting guard Jared McCain, small forward Mackenzie Mgbako, and power forward Sean Stewart.

Before TJ Power revealed his Duke offer, it looked as though Jon Scheyer and his gang were actively chasing only two rising high school seniors: four-star center JP Estrella and five-star big man Xavier Booker.

Power might be a backup plan. Then again, considering several youngsters on Duke's 2022-23 roster may bolt for the NBA after next season, perhaps the staff in Durham hopes to reel in two or more commitments between Power, Booker, and Estrella.

Power told Eric Bossi that he plans to announce his college destination sometime in the fall.

