Allyson Felix hopes she will be remembered as a fierce competitor. Those who followed her career over the last two decades, since the pre-Facebook era, know that to be true. “It’s broken my heart many times, but I’ve also had many really joyous moments,” Felix said before she is expected to race at a full-fledged meet for the last time Friday in the mixed-gender 4x400m relay at the world championships in Eugene, Oregon. “I’m going to miss it so much.”

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO