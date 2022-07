This is "promotional pricing for GeForce RTX 3080 cards and up... for a limited time." Nvidia has confirmed it is cutting prices on its most expensive RTX 30-series graphics cards. I mean, considering we saw so many great deals on Prime Day graphics cards (opens in new tab) it's kinda funny timing for it to be announced today. I guess Nvidia is just keen to keep the good times rolling with summer sales for everyone.

COMPUTERS ・ 3 DAYS AGO